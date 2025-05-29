Bull of the Day: OppFi (OPFI)

OppFi operates as a specialty finance platform for community banks to extend credit in the United States. The company delivers secure and compliant access to trusted banks across the country, leveraging data-driven marketing strategies.

This financial stock is displaying relative strength and has been making a series of higher highs following a correction earlier in the year. The broader financial sector held up extremely well through the recent market volatility. Increasing volume has attracted investor attention as buying pressure accumulates in this top-ranked stock.

A Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), OppFi is part of the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry group, which currently ranks in the top 27% out of more than 250 industries. Because this group is ranked in the top half of all Zacks Ranked Industries, we expect it to outperform the market over the next 3 to 6 months, just as it has so far this year:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Take note of the favorable characteristics for this group below. Stocks in this industry are relatively undervalued based on traditional valuation metrics. They are also projected to experience above-average earnings growth, which signifies a powerful combination that should lead to higher prices in the future.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Historical research studies suggest that approximately half of a stock’s price appreciation is due to its industry grouping. In fact, the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

It’s no secret that investing in stocks that are part of leading industry groups can give us a leg up relative to the market. By focusing on leading stocks within the top industries, we can dramatically improve our stock-picking success.

Company Description

OppFi is committed to bridging the credit access gap in the United States. About 60 million Americans are underserved by the banking industry, and this is where OppFi aims to address the financial challenges faced by their customers.

OppFi’s mission is to facilitate and make available affordable credit to those that may lack access to traditional options. The company offers installment loans through its technology platform and serves consumers who are mainly turned away by mainstream options. It was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago.

Earnings Trends and Future Estimates

OppFi OPFI has established a healthy track record of beating earnings estimates; the company hasn’t missed the EPS mark since early 2023. Just a few short weeks ago, OppFi reported first-quarter earnings of 38 cents per share, which marked a 46.15% surprise over the 26-cent consensus estimate.

OppFi delivered a 59.54% average earnings surprise over the last four quarters. Consistently beating earnings estimates is a recipe for success.

Analysts covering OppFi are mainly in agreement and have been raising earnings estimates across the board. Estimates for the full year have been increased by +14.95% in the past 60 days. The 2025 Zacks Consensus Estimate now stands at $1.23/share, reflecting potential growth of 29.5% relative to last year. Revenues for the full year are projected to climb 10% to $578 million.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s Get Technical

This market leader has seen its stock advance more than 80% already this year, all while the general market witnessed a drastic correction. Only stocks that are in extremely powerful uptrends are able to experience this type of outperformance. This is the kind of stock we want to include in our portfolio – one that is trending well and receiving positive earnings estimate revisions.



Image Source: StockCharts

Notice how both the 50-day (blue line) and 200-day (red line) moving averages are sloping up. The stock has been making a series of higher highs throughout the past year. With both strong fundamental and technical indicators, OPFI stock is poised to continue its outperformance.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. As we know, OppFi has recently witnessed positive revisions. As long as this trend remains intact (and OPFI continues to deliver earnings beats), the stock will likely continue its bullish run.

Bottom Line

Backed by a leading industry group and history of earnings beats, it’s not difficult to see why OPFI stock is a compelling investment. Robust fundamentals combined with an appealing technical trend certainly justify adding shares to the mix.

Recent positive earnings estimate revisions should also serve to create a ‘floor’ in terms of any sudden or unexpected downside moves. If you haven’t already done so, be sure to put OPFI on your shortlist.

