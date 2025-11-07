Bull of the Day: Ondas Holdings (ONDS)

Ondas Holdings (ONDS) is a $2.2 billion provider of autonomous drone systems and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks.



Ondas technologies offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries.



OAS delivers a portfolio of AI-powered defense and security platforms that are deployed globally to safeguard sensitive locations, populations, and infrastructure. Through its subsidiaries American Robotics, Airobotics, and Apeiro Motion, OAS offers...



>>The Optimus System: the first U.S. FAA-certified small UAS for automated aerial security and data capture



>>The Iron Drone Raider: an autonomous counter-UAS platform



>>Apeiro's advanced ground robotics and tethered UAV systems, supported by innovative navigation and communications technologies.



You Have to See Them In Action



I am providing a link to the Ondas multimedia page with 7 short demos of various drone technology. It's the quickest way to get an idea of their various platforms (serving defense, industrial, commercial, medical, security, surveying and other applications) under the Ondas Holdings umbrella.



Watch the videos at your leisure. The first two are most helpful with a defense demo and then an explanation of the AIROBOTICS Optimus system that deploys remotely and is housed in a weather-proof, energy-independent container with 9 different payloads (i.e., various cameras and sensors) and 11 batteries.



ONDS Embeds in US Defense Apparatus



This little company is flexing its muscles where it counts -- in Washington, DC.



In late September, Ondas appointed Brigadier General Patrick Huston, U.S. Army to its OAS Advisory Board. General Huston will support the leadership team as Ondas continues to execute its strategic growth plan.



This key appointment followed the Sep 22 announcement of a $3.5 Million order from a leading defense entity for Ondas Ground Robotics and Payload Systems. The contract includes the purchase of multiple units of Apeiro's rugged unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and designated mission payloads, enhancing the customer's robotic capabilities for security, logistics, and tactical operations.



On October 2, Ondas issued this press release, which is what launched the shares from below $8 to above $11...



Ondas Places Initial Order for 500 Wasp Attritable Drones from Rift Dynamics for Distribution to U.S. Defense Markets



>>Ondas’ American Robotics is the exclusive U.S. distributor of the Wåsp drone platform which meets urgent U.S. Department of War requirements for mass-affordable attritable systems



>>Wåsp is fully NDAA-compliant and designed for scalable production through leading defense electronics manufacturer, Kitron’s, global manufacturing network



>>Manufacturing strategy provides industrial readiness for Rift and Ondas to deliver 20,000 units per month worldwide



Ondas also attended the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition 2025 (AUSA 2025) in Washington, D.C., from October 13-15 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.



The company showcased their Iron Drone Raider and the U.S. Launch of Ondas Capital at AUSA. This participation highlights Ondas' expanding presence in U.S. defense markets with autonomous counter-UAS capabilities



The launch of Ondas Capital is expected to deploy $150 million to accelerate deployment of mature unmanned systems (UxS)-including aerial, maritime, and ground systems- counter-UxS, robotics, AI, autonomy, and advanced simulation tools.



Also on Oct 13...



Ondas Expands Rift Dynamics Partnership to Include Nammo for Fully Integrated Wasp Munition Drone to Serve U.S. Defense Market



>>American Robotics is the Prime Contractor and Exclusive U.S. Distributor of the Rift Wåsp Platform Integrated with a Nammo Warhead—Delivering Turnkey Munition Drone Solution

>>Partnership Builds on Rift–Nammo Success in Europe with Norwegian Army and NATO Engagements

>>Collaboration Leverages Ondas and Nammo’s U.S. Production to Ensure Made in America



While the company has announced no new orders since the Army event, drone technology is only receiving more attention, including this quote from Army Secretary Dan Driscoll...



"We cannot wait to innovate until Americans are dying on the battlefield. We must act now to enable our soldiers!"



Yes, the stock is expensive trading over 27X next year's sales of $80 million. But losses are improving and I expect orders to be flying in over the next 12 months (after the gov shutdown is resolved).



Plus a new acquisition may give a big unexpected boost. Details below and we'll learn more on the Ondas quarterly report next Thursday November 13.



The Palantir Paradigm



In March we saw this news: Ondas, Palantir partner to drive adoption of autonomous systems



Ondas Holdings announced a strategic partnership between its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Autonomous Systems, and Palantir Technologies (PLTR). This collaboration will leverage Palantir's Foundry platform to unify data, streamline operations, and enable a scalable operating platform supporting the adoption of OAS's Optimus System and Iron Drone Raider autonomous drone platforms worldwide.



Through this partnership, Ondas will integrate Palantir's Foundry platform as a decision-making accelerator, enabling real-time operational intelligence across its core functions, including customer engagement, sales and marketing, production, supply chain management, and field support.



Foundry's capabilities will be particularly helpful in scaling a US-based supply chain for Optimus and Iron Drone. Foundry's capabilities will enhance Ondas' ability to navigate complex operational environments and scale its autonomous solutions to provide aerial security and intelligence across defense, security, and public safety markets.



Here's how to view the beauty and power of this move according to one investor-analyst who knows Palantir well...



When a company decides to integrate Foundry across their entire operation, that tells you something about their ambitions. You don't implement Palantir enterprise infrastructure to coordinate small-scale production runs. You implement it when you're building for scale that requires enterprise-grade data systems.



Kevin Kawasaki, Palantir's Global Head of Business Development, stated Foundry would "integrate siloed data sources and enable real-time analytics" to help Ondas "make faster, data-driven decisions."



The integration targets customer engagement, sales and marketing operations, production workflows, supply chain management, and field support. Specifically the U.S. based supply chain for scaling Optimus and Iron Drone production. That word matters: scaling.



When Pentagon program managers evaluate whether a company can deliver 1,000 units, then 10,000 units, then integrate across multi-domain operations at military scale, they look for evidence of infrastructure that won't collapse under their requirements. Data security passing classified standards. Production systems that can handle their operational tempo. Supply chain visibility meeting their oversight needs.



Having Palantir Foundry running your operations signals that capability. It's proof of enterprise infrastructure before being asked to prove it.

Full-Spectrum, Full-Stack Security and Defense Solutions for Gov and Enterprise

ONDAS's business plan in acquiring multiple companies recently is to build a unified, comprehensive "Systems-of-Systems" architecture for AI-powered autonomous defense and security solutions, integrating sensing, autonomy, and communications across air, ground, and sea domains.



Key aspects of their strategy include:



Creating a Full-Spectrum Solution: By acquiring companies with specialized, field-proven technologies, Ondas aims to offer end-to-end capabilities, from detection and tracking to response and mitigation. This is designed to serve a wide range of defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure needs.



Integrating Technologies: Ondas integrates the acquired technologies into its existing platforms (like Optimus, Iron Drone Raider, and Apeiro) to enhance their overall functionality. For example, Sentrycs' cyber-over-RF counter-drone technology is combined with the Iron Drone Raider interceptor to create an integrated "detect-to-defeat" solution.



The Sentrycs Acquisition



On November 4, Ondas issued this press release...



Ondas to Acquire Sentrycs, a Global Leader in Counter-UAS Cyber Technology, Expanding Global Reach to Tier-1 Defense and Security Agencies Across 25+ Countries



Sentrycs is an Israeli company that has achieved rapid global adoption, with operational deployments in 25 countries, and proven threat-mitigation performance -- positioning the company as one of the fastest-growing and most trusted names in the Counter-UAS industry.



Sentrycs' technology powers authorities to take control of hostile drones within seconds, offering what Ondas believes is unmatched reliability in the world's most complex and contested airspaces.



Sentrycs' Cyber-over-RF technology adds a powerful detection and control layer to Ondas' counter-UAS ecosystem, creating a unified detect-to-defeat architecture that integrates sensors, effectors, and autonomous engagement for defense and civilian markets including homeland security, and critical infrastructure protection.



Disclosure: I own ONDS shares for the Zacks TAZR Trader.



Bottom line: Take a shot at Ondas before their report on Nov 13 where we'll learn a lot more about their growth plans for full-spectrum autonomous systems to protect life and property.

