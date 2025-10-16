Bull of the Day: Micron Technology (MU)

The more I dig into the scale of the AI and data center buildout, the clearer it becomes just how unfathomably massive this opportunity is, and how well-positioned Micron Technology ( MU ) stands to benefit. High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) is one of the most critical components of modern AI systems, yet it’s also in extremely short supply, and Micron has emerged as a leader.

It’s hard to overstate the magnitude of what’s coming: in just the next year, data center capex is forecast to reach $500 billion and, every new cluster will require advanced HBM to keep pace with rising computational demand. Micron has pulled ahead of competitors by developing the most power-efficient HBM on the market, now serving as the preferred complement to Nvidia and AMD GPUs.

HBM is stacked directly beside the GPU using through-silicon vias (TSVs), enabling massive data throughput and lower power draw. It is essentially fuel line feeding the AI engine, and demand is accelerating rapidly.

Micron also holds a top Zacks Rank, reflecting strong earnings momentum and rising analyst optimism. Combined with a reasonable valuation and a powerful technical setup, shares are currently forming a compelling bullish pattern, Micron may be the most attractive way to play the AI infrastructure boom.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Micron Technology Stock Surges on Upgrades

Micron’s fundamentals are rock solid, and Wall Street continues to take notice. Analysts have been steadily raising their estimates across the board, earning the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating. Consensus earnings projections have surged, with current year EPS estimates are up 27%, while next year’s are 19% higher than just a month ago.

Revenue trends tell a similar story. Sales are projected to climb 47% this year, followed by another 13% gain next year. Yet given the pace of data center investment and Micron’s rapidly expanding role in the AI supply chain, I think that even those forecasts could prove conservative.

Valuation only strengthens the bull case. Despite its sharp rally, Micron trades at just 11.3x forward earnings. And with earnings expected to grow 28.6% annually over the next three to five years, the stock’s PEG ratio of 0.4 underscores how attractively priced it remains relative to its growth potential.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MU Shares on the Verge of a Breakout

I’ve been tracking Micron closely over the past two months, and the stock continues to impress. Each time it consolidates, it forms another strong technical setup, and each time, it breaks higher. Over the last two weeks, MU has been carving out yet another bullish continuation pattern, signaling that momentum remains firmly on its side.

If shares can decisively break and close above the $196 level, the chart suggests room for another powerful leg higher. Momentum traders will be watching that area closely as confirmation of a fresh breakout.

That said, after such a strong run, sharp pullbacks are always possible. Watch for potential false breakouts or a loss of support near $180, which has served as the lower boundary of the recent base. A dip below that zone would likely indicate that the broader market is pausing, and for those trading primarily on technicals, it may be prudent to wait for a cleaner re-entry point before pressing new longs.



Image Source: TradingView

Should Investors Buy Shares in MU?

In my view, Micron Technology remains one of the most compelling ways to invest in the AI infrastructure boom. The company is at the center of a generational capital cycle in data centers — a sector where demand for high-performance memory is expected to outpace supply for years to come. With its breakthrough in energy-efficient HBM3E chips and rising analyst estimates, Micron combines fundamental strength, technical momentum, and long-term secular growth in a single name.

Short-term volatility is always possible after such a strong run, but for investors with a multi-quarter or multi-year horizon, the risk/reward still looks highly favorable.

Micron has gone from a cyclical memory manufacturer to a strategic enabler of the AI economy, and as AI adoption continues to accelerate across industries, this stock appears poised to keep breaking higher.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

