Bull of the Day: Micron (MU)

Micron Technology Company Overview

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock Micron (MU) is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. The Idaho-based company manufactures and markets high-performance memory and storage technologies, including Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, NOR Flash, 3D Xpoint memory, and other technologies. Its solutions are used in leading-edge computing, consumer, networking, and mobile products. The company’s mission is to be the most efficient and innovative global provider of semiconductor memory solutions.

Memory Demand is Uncharted

Micron is capitalizing on the AI boom with its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) solutions, which deliverthe critical throughput and energy efficiency needed to power artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and large-scale analytics. In other words, it allows hyperscalers like Microsoft (MSFT) accelerate AI workloads and train large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT.

Recently, storage solutions like Micron’s HBM have experienced exploding demand. In fact, Micron’s HBM capacity for 2026 is already sold out, offering investors the rare and coveted benefit of high revenue visibility. For 2026, Zacks Consensus Estimates predict that revenues will more than double and that earnings per share will triple.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Micron: Strong AI Partnerships

In the AI industry, you’re only as good as your partnerships. Micron is strengthening its industry partnerships to capitalize on AI and data center growth. The company is deepening collaborations with leading hyperscalers, AI model developers, and GPU providers. The company is actively engaged in long-term agreements with NVIDIA (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Intel (INTC), enabling Micron to capture a larger share of the AI infrastructure market. Additionally, Micron’s focus on long-term supply agreements with major cloud and enterprise customers ensures stable revenue streams and reduces the risk of pricing volatility. These partnerships are expected to contribute meaningfully to revenue growth in the coming quarters.

Micron: A Pristine Balance Sheet

Micron is a cash-rich company with a strong balance sheet. The company exited the first quarter of fiscal 2026 with cash and investments of $12 billion and total liquidity of $15.5 billion. A strong cash balance and liquidity position provide the company with the flexibility to pursue strategic acquisitions, invest in growth initiatives, and enhance shareholders’ returns through dividend payments and share repurchases.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Micron’s Pullback is a Gift

Over the past year, MU shares have soared 340%. Instead of searching for bargains, investors should monitor the best-performing stocks for pullbacks and low-risk entries. Earlier this week, MU found support at its 10-week moving average – an indication that its blistering uptrend is ready to continue.



Image Source: TradingView

Bottom Line

Micron is currently firing on all cylinders. While the stock has seen a massive run-up, it’s backed by triple-digit earnings growth and a dominant position in the AI supply chain.





This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.