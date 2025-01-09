Bull of the Day: Marvell Technology (MRVL)

As the AI boom continues to gain momentum, new companies are carving out niches in this rapidly growing industry. Marvell Technology ( MRVL ), a leading US semiconductor developer, has positioned itself as a key player in the movement by designing custom silicon solutions for AI hyperscalers.

Marvell has recently seen significant upward revisions to its sales and earnings forecasts, driven by a strong quarterly earnings report last month and giving it a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating. The company has also identified an excellent vertical within the industry, offering a complementary product rather than competing directly with AI giant Nvidia. This strategic approach sets Marvell apart as a critical contributor to the expanding AI ecosystem.

Not only does Marvell have strong growth trends and sit within one of the most exciting developments in the market today, but it also boasts a compelling technical chart pattern and strong price momentum. Over the last year, MRVL stock has massively outperformed the broad market and more recently pulled ahead of the semiconductor sector.



Image Source: TradingView

Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Marvell Technology

In its most recent quarterly earnings report, Marvell Technology announced impressive growth, with revenues up 19% quarter-over-quarter and AI-related sales soaring 98% year-over-year. Looking ahead, the company expects another 19% sequential increase in sales next quarter. Additionally, Marvell secured a five-year deal with Amazon to design custom AI chips for the next generation of its cloud systems, further solidifying its position in the AI and cloud computing markets.

Not surprisingly, analysts have begun to raise their earnings forecasts for MRVL. Next quarter earnings estimates have jumped by nearly 16% and analysts have unanimously raised projections across all future timeframes. Annual sales are expected to climb 40% next year, while earnings per share are forecast to grow 33.74% annually over the next three to five years.

The scale of the infrastructure buildout currently underway in the AI space is almost unimaginable. Mega-cap technology giants like Amazon, Meta Platforms, and others are racing to construct massive data centers, with some costing over $20 billion each. Marvell’s chips are set to play a crucial role in powering many of these cutting-edge facilities, positioning it extremely well in the coming months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Marvell Technology Stock Poised to Rally

Following the earnings report I noted, MRVL stock gapped significantly higher and has been consolidating in a broad range since then. This is a standard continuation setup, as buyers accumulate shares and the stock primes for another rally. If the stock price can break out above the $125 level, it would signal a tehcnical breakout.

Alternatively, investors don’t need to wait for the stock to breakout and can consider buying the shares within the range with an eye on the lower level of support around $105.



Image Source: TradingView

Should Investors Buy Shares in MRVL?

Marvell Technology’s position in the AI revolution, paired with its impressive financial growth and strategic partnerships, makes it a standout opportunity in the semiconductor space. The company’s focus on custom silicon for AI hyperscalers positions it at the heart of one of the most transformative trends in tech.

