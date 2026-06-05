Bull of the Day: Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Crude oil prices remain elevated, and despite a steady stream of headlines suggesting a diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and Iran, there is still little evidence that a lasting resolution is close at hand. In fact, tensions have continued to simmer this week following a deadly Iranian strike on an airport in Kuwait and renewed fighting across parts of the region. With multiple geopolitical flashpoints and key shipping routes still at risk, the outlook for energy prices remains firmly supported.

For investors, oil and gas stocks offer an attractive way to hedge against the possibility of further escalation. Beyond the geopolitical backdrop, the group's fundamentals have improved dramatically. Higher commodity prices have driven a wave of upward earnings revisions across the sector, while many leading companies continue to trade at reasonable valuations. At the same time, several of the industry's top names are displaying constructive momentum setups as they break out of multi-week consolidations.

One stock that stands out from both a fundamental and technical perspective is Marathon Petroleum (MPC).



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Marathon Petroleum Shares Break Out

In one of the clearest signs of strength, Marathon Petroleum shares have broken decisively above a multi-week consolidation and are now trading at fresh record highs. As long as the stock can hold above that former resistance level, momentum suggests the path of least resistance remains higher.

Fundamentally, Marathon is well positioned to benefit from the current environment. As one of the world's largest independent refiners and marketers of petroleum products, the company stands to benefit from elevated energy prices, translating directly into higher profits. Those favorable conditions have already translated into substantial upward earnings revisions, with analysts dramatically increasing their profit forecasts over the past two months.

Perhaps most importantly, Marathon is displaying notable relative strength even against an already robust energy sector. When a stock outperforms one of the market's leading groups while simultaneously breaking to new highs, it is often a sign that institutional investors continue to accumulate shares and expect the trend to continue.



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Earnings Estimates Nearly Double for MPC

The technical strength in Marathon Petroleum is being reinforced by a dramatic improvement in the company's fundamental outlook. Over the past 60 days, analysts have sharply increased their earnings projections, with estimates across the board surging enough to earn the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Current consensus forecasts now call for Marathon to generate record annual earnings, surpassing the previous peak of $23.53 per share set during the energy price spike that followed the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Even after its recent rally, Marathon remains attractively valued. Shares trade at just 8.9x forward earnings, while analysts project long-term EPS growth of 20.8% annually over the next three to five years. That combination of strong growth and a modest valuation gives the stock a compelling PEG ratio of just 0.43.



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Should Investors Buy Shares in MPC?

Marathon Petroleum checks many of the boxes investors typically look for: strong earnings momentum, a reasonable valuation and a stock price confirming the improving fundamentals with a breakout to new highs.

Of course, energy stocks remain sensitive to geopolitical developments and the direction of crude oil prices. A sudden de-escalation in the Middle East could pressure the group in the short term. Though evidence suggests that even with a deescalation in the Middle East, oil prices could stay elevated for some time as the supply chain readjusts.

For investors looking for a combination of value, growth and momentum, MPC stands out as a compelling opportunity.

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Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.