Despite tariff talk heating up and the Fed staying put on rate cuts, the market finds itself up near all-time highs. AI is certainly helping the cause, allowing the tech-heavy NASDAQ to enjoy some great days. None greater than NVIDIA becoming the first $4 trillion market cap company is history. But there are a ton of tech names making headlines and ticking up at high, including today’s Bull of the Day, LiveRamp ( RAMP ).

LiveRamp Holdings is a San Francisco–based data-connectivity platform that continues to demonstrate the power of rising earnings expectations even in a choppy market. LiveRamp has just been bumped up to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), a distinction reserved for only the top 5% of Zacks-covered stocks, reflecting a significant upward trend in analysts’ earnings estimates.

The reason for the favorable rank is that analysts have come out and increased estimates for next year. Our current year Zacks Consensus Estimate has popped up from $2.86 to $2.88. That means that next year’s earnings growth is forecast to come in at 26%. That comes on the heels of this year’s 34% growth. Revenue growth is strong as well with 7.6% this year and 11.3% next year.

LiveRamp operates in the Technology Services industry, which currently ranks in the Top 21% of our Zacks Industry Rank. As enterprises grapple with privacy regulations and the death of third-party cookies, LiveRamp’s suite of products, including IdentityLink, Safe Haven, Privacy Manager, and Authenticated Traffic Solutions (ATS), have become indispensable for marketers seeking secure, privacy-compliant data onboarding and analytics.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A quick look at the Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise chart shows why the stock has been on the mov higher. Since Q2 2024, RAMP shares have ticked higher, moving along with earnings estimates. While last quarter’s earnings report did hit on revenues, it missed on earnings by 3.23%. That was the fourth consecutive quarter of revenues beating expectations but was the first miss for the company on earnings since Q1 2023.



LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.