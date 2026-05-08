Bull of the Day: LB Foster (FSTR)

L.B. Foster (FSTR), a Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is an infrastructure solutions company that just delivered a quarter that blew the doors off expectations, and the stock is responding.

Now up more than 40% year-to-date and printing fresh 52-week highs, investors should consider an entry into a name hitting decade long highs.

About the Company

L.B. Foster designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered products for rail, infrastructure, and tubular markets.

The company supplies new and used rail, trackwork, and accessories to railroads, mines, and industrial customers, while also providing steel piling and foundation solutions for the construction industry and pipe coatings and related products for pipeline applications.

FSTR is valued at $400 million and has a Forward PE of 24. The stock has Zacks Style Scores of “A” in Growth and “B” in Value.

Q1 Earnings Beat

Q1 2026 revenue came in at $121.1 million, up 23.9% year over year and well ahead of the $105 million consensus. EPS flipped from an expected loss of $0.22 to a profit of $0.14. This is not a small beat, it’s a complete reversal.

EBITDA hit $5.2 million versus $1.8 million a year ago, and gross margins expanded from 20.6% in Q1 2025.

The Infrastructure segment grew 5.9%, led by Precast Concrete, which was up 17%. Civil construction demand remains robust, and the company's Envirokeeper water management product line is gaining traction with dedicated capital investment behind it.

Steel Products is still in recovery mode, but bidding activity in that business is described as robust, and management expects protective coatings backlog to rebuild as the year unfolds.

The headline backlog number was $209.6 million, down 11.7% year over year. While this is the one thing bears could point to coming out of Q1, management addressed it head-on. Order rates accelerated sharply in the back half of the quarter, driving a 10.7% sequential increase in backlog during Q1 alone.

Then April happened: backlog jumped roughly 15% across the company in a single month. Management said it now has "plenty of work" to hit 2026 targets, with bidding activity described as "extremely strong."

The engine behind the quarter was Rail, where sales surged 38.4%. Federal funding programs that support customer repair and maintenance projects are active again after last year's funding-related disruptions.

Management was direct about it saying there are no signs of disruption this time around.

L.B. Foster Company Price and EPS Surprise

L.B. Foster Company price-eps-surprise | L.B. Foster Company Quote

Strong Guide

Full-year 2026 guidance stands at $540-$580 million in revenue and $41-$46 million in adjusted EBITDA, with free cash flow of $15-$25 million. Trailing twelve-month sales of $563 million and adjusted EBITDA of $42.4 million are already sitting at or near the midpoints of those ranges, with the seasonally stronger Q2 and Q3 are still ahead. Management said it will revisit guidance after Q2.

Short term, analysts have taken down estimates since earnings. But looking ahead we see the current year going from $1.55 to $1.74 over the last 7 days. A jump of 12%.

The Technical Take

You have to go back a decade to find the last time FSTR was over $40. After a decade of trading between $10 and $30, investors can finally get excited for a long-term breakout.

The trick here is finding and entry. Let us look at those moving averages investors might want to target on any sell off.

21-day: $32.20

50-day: $30.30

200-day: $28

Those levels are way below current price, so a Fibonacci retracement might be a better entry. The 61.8% retrace is $35, so investors might want to look at the $35-36.50 area as a possible entry.

In Summary

L.B. Foster (FSTR) is a small-cap infrastructure name with real earnings momentum, a clean balance sheet, and government-funded tailwinds that management says are fully intact.

The funding overhang from 2025 is gone, the backlog concern from Q1 is already fading, and the seasonal construction ramp is just getting started.

For patient investors willing to wait for a pullback to that $35-36 range, this decade-long breakout looks like the real thing.

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L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.