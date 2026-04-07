Bull of the Day: Lam Research (LRCX)

Few companies occupy as unique and valuable a position as Lam Research (LRCX), yet it remains relatively underfollowed by the general public. The company holds a near-duopoly position in two critical segments of the semiconductor manufacturing process: etch equipment and deposition.

Etch equipment is Lam’s core strength, involving the technology that etches intricate patterns into silicon wafers. These architectures form the interface between computing systems and end users, and their growing complexity continues to drive significant tailwinds for Lam’s business. Within this category, high-aspect-ratio etch, essential for emerging 3D NAND, or layered semiconductors, is becoming increasingly important. Lam’s leadership in this area is particularly dominant and difficult to replicate.

Deposition, including both chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition (ALD), is another key pillar. This process involves depositing thin films of material onto wafers, and the industry’s shift toward 3D structures, continues to increase the number of deposition steps required per wafer.

As demand for leading-edge semiconductors continues to grow, driven not only by AI but also by the broader proliferation of digital technologies, Lam Research appears well positioned to benefit for years to come. The near-term outlook is also encouraging, with analysts raising earnings estimates while the stock appears to be setting up for a potential technical breakout.

Lam Research shares have compounded at an astounding 39% annually over the past decade and appear positioned for continued strong performance, as detailed below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Lam Research Shares Gain Amid Earnings Upgrades

As noted, Lam Research has a compelling long-term outlook, and its growth estimates reflect that strength. Earnings are projected to rise 26.6% this year and 27% next year, while sales are expected to increase 21% and 22%, respectively.

The earnings revision trend has also been firmly positive since the end of Q1 2025, with estimates moving higher again following a brief period of consolidation. Over the last 60 days, forecasts have been revised upward across timeframes, with next year’s earnings estimates rising nearly 5%. This momentum supports LRCX’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating.

That said, Lam does trade at a notably elevated valuation. Shares currently command a forward P/E of 41.7x, well above the company’s five-year median of 22x. While this premium does introduce some risk, it likely reflects Lam’s critical position in the semiconductor supply chain and its leverage to the ongoing AI-driven demand cycle.

LRCX Stock Approaches Technical Breakout

While the elevated valuation may give some investors pause, the tactical setup remains compelling. As shown in the chart below, Lam Research has been forming a clear bullish consolidation since late February.

A decisive move above resistance would signal a potential breakout and likely attract momentum-driven buying. Conversely, a breakdown below support could indicate the stock needs additional time to consolidate and potentially reset to a more moderate valuation before its next move higher.



Image Source: TradingView

Should Investors Buy Shares in LRCX?

Lam Research presents a compelling, though nuanced, opportunity at current levels. On one hand, the company sits at the heart of one of the most powerful secular trends in the global economy, the buildout of AI and advanced semiconductor infrastructure. Its dominant position in etch and deposition, combined with strong earnings growth and positive estimate revisions, supports a favorable long-term outlook.

On the other hand, much of that strength is already reflected in the stock’s elevated valuation. At over 40x forward earnings, expectations remain high, leaving less room for error in the near term. This makes the setup more sensitive to the AI buildout and industry cycle.

For long-term investors, pullbacks or periods of consolidation may offer more attractive entry points into a high-quality, structurally advantaged business. For traders, the current technical setup provides a clear framework.

Ultimately, Lam Research remains one of the highest-quality ways to gain exposure to the semiconductor equipment space, but how investors approach it should depend on their time horizon and tolerance for valuation risk.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.