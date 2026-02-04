Bull Of The Day: KULR Technology Group (KULR)

KULR Technology Group (KULR) is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) that has a F for Value and an F for Growth. This company develops thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries and other components. Let’s learn more about why this stock is the Bull of the Day.

Description

KULR Technology Group, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, and licensing next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Its products include cellcheck, safecase, thermal capacitor, fiber thermal interface, thermal runaway shield, internal short circuit, and cathode. The company was founded by Michael Mo and Timothy R. Knowles in December 2015 and is headquartered in Webster, TX.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

KULR Technology Group (KULR) has not topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate over the last four quarters. The company most recently posted EPS of -$0.26 per share but there was no Zacks Consensus Estimate at that time.

Earnings Estimates Revisions

Earnings estimate revisions is what the Zacks Rank is all about.

Estimates for 2026 are moving higher for KULR Technology Group (KULR).

The current fiscal year 2025 has slipped from a loss of 26 cents to a loss of 65 cents.

Fiscal 2026 has increased from a loss of $0.60 to a loss of $0.55 over the last 60 days.

Valuation

The valuation for KULR Technology Group (KULR) is interesting given the growth prospects. 2025 is expected to see sales of $17.3M which would be good for 61% topline growth. Analysts have projected revenue of $35.5M for 2026 and that would be good for 105% growth. The price to book comes in at 1.02x and that will keep the value minded investors very interested this stock. Price to sales is 9.7x, which is inline for most chip stocks.

