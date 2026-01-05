Bull Of The Day: Jabil (JBL)

Jabil (JBL) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that has a C for Value and a B for Growth. This company is a electronics manufacturer that has customers in the aerospace, automotive, defense and many more. Let’s learn more about why this stock is the Bull of the Day.

Description

Jabil, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing services and solutions. It operates through the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) segments. The EMS segment focuses on leveraging information technology, supply chain design and engineering, technologies largely centered on core electronics, utilizing a large-scale manufacturing infrastructure, and the ability to serve a broad range of end markets. The DMS segment offers engineering solutions with an emphasis on material sciences, machining, tooling, and molding of engineered plastic and metal parts. The company was founded by William E. Morean and James Golden in 1966 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

Jabil (JB) has topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. The company most recently posted EPS of $2.85 per share when the Zacks Consensus Estimate was calling for $2.72. That 13 cent beat translates into a 4.8% positive earnings surprise.

Over the last four quarters the average positive surprise works out to be 8.3%.

Earnings Estimates Revisions

Earnings estimate revisions is what the Zacks Rank is all about.

Estimates are moving higher for Jabil (JBL).

The current fiscal year 2026 has increased from $11.05 to $11.55 over the last 60 days.

Fiscal 2027 has increased from $13.08 to $13.41 over the same time period.

Valuation

The valuation for Jabil (JBL) is interesting given the growth prospects. Forward earnings multiple of 20x is a little high for a company is expected to see growth of 8% this year and 7% next year. The price to book comes in at a lofty 19x and that will keep the value minded investors far away from this stock. Price to sales is 0.83x, so the market is not placing much value on every incremental sales dollar generated.

Operating margins are thin, but improving from 3.1% to 3.3%and most recently to 3.4%.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.