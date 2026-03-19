Bull of the Day: Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG is still expanding the reach of its da Vinci surgical system. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is expected to grow earnings in the double digits in 2026 and 2027.

Intuitive is a leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery. Its technologies include the da Vinci surgical system and the Ion endoluminal system.

It sells several models of the da Vinci surgical system. It offers surgeons high-definition 3D vision, a magnified view, and robotic and computer assistance.

As of Dec 31, 2025, more than 20 million patients worldwide had been operated on using da Vinci surgical systems.

Intuitive Expands Direct Operations in Southern Europe

On Mar 2, 2026, Intuitive announced that it had completed the acquisition of the da Vinci and Ion distribution business operated by ab medica, Abex, Excelencia Robótica, and their affiliates.

This business is in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Malta, San Marino and associated territories.

There is a combined installed base of more than 470 da Vinci surgical systems in Italy, Spain, and Portugal as of Dec 31, 2025. The Ion endoluminal system was recently launched in Italy and Spain.

It will add 250 employees to the Intuitive team.

The acquisition will provide more agile customer service and can bring the systems to more patients across Southern Europe.

Another Earnings Beat for Intuitive Surgical in Q4 2025

On Jan 22, 2026, Intuitive Surgical reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings and it beat on the Zacks Consensus for the twelfth quarter in a row. Earnings were $2.53 compared to the Zacks Consensus of $2.25, for a beat of $0.28.

It’s last miss was all the way back in 2023. Intuitive has only missed twice in the last 5 years.

Worldwide procedures of both da Vinci and Ion grew about 18% year-over-year. Da Vinci procedures rose 17% and Ion procedures grew 44%.

The company placed 532 da Vinci surgical systems in the quarter, up from 493 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

It’s da Vinci surgical system installed base grew to 11,106 systems as of Dec 31, 2025, up 12% compared with 9,902 systems at the end of 2024. It grew the Ion endoluminal system installed base to 995 systems, up 24% compared with 805 systems as of Dec 31, 2024.

Fourth quarter revenue jumped 19% to $2.87 billion from $2.41 billion a year ago. It was boosted by growth in procedure volume, higher da Vinci system placements, and an increase in the installed base of systems.

Analysts Continue to Be Bullish on Intuitive Surgical in 2026 and 2027

For its 2026 outlook, Intuitive Surgical said that worldwide da Vinci procedure growth would be in the range of 13% to 15%. That’s below the 2025 growth of 18%.

But the analysts have been raising their earnings estimates on 2026 and 2027 anyway.

Ten estimates were revised higher for 2026 since the earnings in January, but one has also been revised higher in the last month. That has pushed the 2026 Zacks Consensus up to $10.06 from $9.61 just 2 months ago.

This is earnings growth of 12.7% as the company made $8.93 last year.

One estimate has also been revised higher for 2027 in the last month as well, with seven estimates revised higher in the prior 60 days.

The 2027 Zacks Consensus is moving higher, up to $11.41 from $11.01 in the last 60 days.

That’s another 13.4% earnings growth.



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Shares Sink in 2026: Is It a Buying Opportunity?

Intuitive Surgical has fallen off its highs and is now down 15% year-to-date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Intuitive is not a cheap stock, but it hasn’t been for years. It trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 48. A P/E over 30 is considered to be an expensive stock.

Intuitive also trades with a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 17. A P/S ratio over 10 for a growth company is considered high.

But investors are buying the growth.

For investors who have been waiting for a pullback in Intuitive Surgical, this is the time to have it on your short list.

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Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.