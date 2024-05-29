Bull of the Day: Interactive Brokers (IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group IBKR operates as an automated global electronic market maker and broker. Analysts have positively revised expectations across the board, landing the stock into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



In addition to favorable earnings estimate revisions, the stock resides in the Zacks Financial – Investment Bank industry, currently ranked in the top 4% of all Zacks industries (11/250). Let’s take a closer look at how the company currently stacks up.

Interactive Brokers

IBKR shares have been notably strong year-to-date, gaining +55% compared to the S&P 500’s impressive +12% gain. The company’s latest set of quarterly results brought post-earnings positivity, with it exceeding both earnings and revenue expectations.

The results snapped a streak of mixed earnings results, with earnings and revenue growing by 21% and 25%, respectively.



IBKR’s revenue growth has remained strong, with the company posting double-digit percentage year-over-year sales growth rates in each of its last seven periods. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



In addition, investors stand to reap a passive income from IBKR shares, which currently yield a modest 0.3% annually. While the current yield is a tad underwhelming, the company boosted its quarterly payout by 150% following the release of its latest quarterly results, reflecting a shareholder-friendly nature.

The company maintains a bright growth outlook for its current fiscal year, with Zacks Consensus estimates suggesting a 13% boost in earnings on a 10% sales increase.

Bottom Line

Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.

The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

Interactive Brokers IBKR would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

