Bull of the Day: IAMGOLD (IAG)

There’s something about gold when the market starts to feel a little wobbly. Yields move. Geopolitics flare. Central banks start whispering about rate cuts. And suddenly, that shiny rock everyone forgot about becomes the belle of the ball. It should come as no surprise that gold mining stocks are some of the best performing ones out there. Only fitting today’s Bull of the Day comes from that industry.

Today’s Bull of the Day is IAMGOLD (IAG), a gold producer that looks poised to capitalize on one of the strongest macro tailwinds we’ve seen in years. IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. The company's flagship project includes Côté Gold that covers an area of 596 hectares located in the Chester and Yeo Townships, district of sudbury, in northeastern Ontario.

Let’s start with the obvious: gold prices have been living in record territory. When real yields roll over and the dollar shows signs of fatigue, gold tends to stretch its legs. And unlike the speculative juniors, IAMGOLD actually produces the stuff.

With operating mines in the Americas and West Africa, and the high-profile Côté Gold project in Ontario ramping up, IAMGOLD is transitioning from “rebuild mode” to “cash flow mode.” That’s when the fun usually begins. When gold prices rise, margins expand fast. Mining has high fixed costs, so incremental price gains drop straight to the bottom line. That operating leverage is exactly what you want if you believe the gold move has legs.

Iamgold Corporation Price and Consensus

Iamgold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Iamgold Corporation Quote

Analysts are on board and have increased estimates for the current year and next year. Over the last sixty days, the bullish moves have pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $1.65 to $2.15 while next year’s number is up from $1.34 to $1.99. That’s the reason for the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD has spent the last few years restructuring, divesting non-core assets, and cleaning up the balance sheet. That groundwork matters. You don’t want a gold stock buried under debt when volatility spikes.

Now the narrative is shifting from “Can they execute?” to “How much cash can they generate?” That’s a big difference. Gold stocks are notoriously cyclical. You don’t marry them, you date them during the right part of the cycle. Right now, the combination of strong gold prices, expanding production and a cleaner balance sheet puts IAMGOLD in a sweet spot.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Iamgold Corporation (IAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.