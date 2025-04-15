Bull of the Day: Griffon (GFF)

Helping to mitigate risk and stabilize financial portfolios or business operations, “diversification” is a key strategy during an economic downturn or market uncertainty, making Griffon Corporation’s GFF stock worthy of consideration.

Amid tariff concerns, Griffon should be able to sustain and even prosper with the diversified holding company having exposure to several sectors as a manufacturer of a wide range of consumer products, from garage doors and shutters to materials for disposable diapers and health care items.

Notably, Griffon’s Zacks Diversified Operations Industry is currently in the top 10% of over 240 Zacks industries, with GFF sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and landing the Bull of the Day.

Griffon’s Stellar EPS Growth

Griffon’s diversity has contributed to its resilience and strong profitability with annual earnings expected to increase 11% in fiscal 2025 and projected to soar another 21% in FY26 to $6.90 per share. Furthermore, Griffon’s post-pandemic profitability has been astonishing as FY26 EPS projections would reflect a 325% increase from earnings of $1.62 per share in 2020.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This comes as Griffon’s total sales are slated to dip 1% this year but are forecasted to rebound and rise 3% in FY26 to $2.67 billion. More intriguing is that FY25 and FY26 EPS estimates have continued to trend higher over the last month and are now up 3% and 7% in the last 60 days respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GFF Price Performance & Valuation

Year to date, Griffon stock has dipped 2% but has skyrocketed more than +270% in the last three years to impressively outperform the broader indexes.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

With rising EPS estimates suggesting more short-term upside, it's noteworthy that GFF trades at a very reasonable 12.3X forward earnings multiple. Offering a significant discount to the benchmark S&P 500’s 20.4X, GFF also trades nicely beneath its industry average of 15.7X forward earnings with some of the other notable names in the space being 3M MMM and Honeywell International HON .



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Griffon’s Dividend has Increased 22% in the last Five Years

The cherry on top is that GFF offers a respectable 1.02% annual dividend yield with Griffon increasing its dividend seven times in the last five years. Plus, Griffon’s 13% payout ratio suggests there is plenty of room to increase its dividend in the future.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Diversification will be important for investors as the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and other countries could lead to an economic backdrop that causes a mild global recession. Reassuringly, Griffon Corporation can provide this diversity and in addition to its strong buy rating, GFF has an overall “A” VGM Zacks Style Scores grade for the combination of Value, Growth, and Momentum.

