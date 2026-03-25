Bull of the Day: FormFactor (FORM)

FormFactor, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is a leading provider of semiconductor gear. The company offers electrical and optical test and measurement technologies spanning the full semiconductor product lifecycle. FormFactor is benefiting from robust growth in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) driven by the rapid adoption of generative AI and high-performance computing.

The stock is displaying relative outperformance and has been making a series of 52-week highs. The price movement is a sign of strength as we head further into the new year. Increasing volume has attracted investor attention as buying pressure accumulates in this top-ranked stock.

FormFactor is part of the Zacks Electronics – Semiconductors industry group, which currently ranks in the top 35% out of more than 250 industries. Because this group is ranked in the top half of all Zacks Ranked Industries, we expect it to outperform the market over the next 3 to 6 months, just as it has throughout the past year:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks in this group are also expected to experience above average earnings growth, signifying a powerful foundation that should lead to higher prices. Historical research studies suggest that approximately half of a stock’s price appreciation is due to its industry grouping. In fact, the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

It’s no secret that investing in stocks that are part of leading industry groups can give us a leg up relative to the market. By focusing on leading stocks within the top industries, we can dramatically improve our stock-picking success.

Company Description

Livermore, CA-based FormFactor designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems. The company offers these and related services in the U.S. and internationally.

Probe cards help FormFactor to serve customers’ design layout and electrical test requirements by testing semiconductor device types such as systems on a chip (SoC), microprocessors, network and digital signal processing integrated circuits (ICs), dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), and NAND flash memory.

FormFactor offers more than 50 different analytical probe models for engineering and production testing. As silicon photonics matures and moves to high-volume production, FormFactor expects its leadership position in combined electrical and optical testing to illuminate a new growth path in the future.

Earlier this month, the company announced a major product launch — the Flatiron Dilution Refrigerator — a cryogenic system designed for quantum research and quantum hardware testing. Featuring a horizontal benchtop design, the innovation allows for faster experimental setup and fewer disassembly requirements. The system is suitable for quantum processors, superconducting qubits and advanced materials research.

The company boasts a significant customer base including the likes of Intel, Samsung, Micron Technology, SK Hynix and Taiwan Semiconductor. Its clientele also includes universities and research institutions.

Earnings Trends and Future Estimates

FormFactor FORM has established an impressive reporting history, surpassing earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters. The company most recently delivered fourth-quarter earnings back in February of 46 cents per share, which marked a 31.4% surprise over the $0.35/share consensus estimate.

The integrated circuits diagnostic company delivered a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 18.6%. Consistently beating earnings estimates is a recipe for success.

Analysts covering FORM are in agreement and have raised full-year EPS estimates by 17.65% in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate now stands at $1.80/share, reflecting potential growth of nearly 40% relative to last year.



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Let’s Get Technical

This market leader has seen its stock advance nearly 90% already this year, all while the general market struggles to gain traction. Only stocks that are in extremely powerful uptrends are able to experience this type of outperformance. This is the kind of stock we want to include in our portfolio – one that is trending well and receiving positive earnings estimate revisions.



Image Source: StockCharts

Notice how both the 50-day (blue line) and 200-day (red line) moving averages are sloping up. The stock has been making a series of higher highs in 2026. With both strong fundamental and technical indicators, FORM stock is poised to continue its outperformance.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. As we know, FormFactor has recently witnessed positive revisions. As long as this trend remains intact (and FORM continues to deliver earnings beats), the stock will likely continue its bullish run.

Bottom Line

Backed by a leading industry group and history of earnings beats, it’s not difficult to see why FORM stock is a compelling investment. Robust fundamentals combined with an appealing technical trend certainly justify adding shares to the mix.

FormFactor continues to benefit from increased usage of semiconductors with expanding infrastructure and enterprise spending. Increasing deployment of 5G applications in mobility and automotive end-markets represent major prospects.

Recent positive earnings estimate revisions should also serve to create a ‘floor’ in terms of any sudden or unexpected downside moves. If you haven’t already done so, be sure to put FORM on your shortlist.

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FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.