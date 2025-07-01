Bull of the Day: Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies develops and sells comprehensive and integrated information technology solutions and products globally. The top-ranked company is benefitting from strong demand for AI servers amid an ongoing digital transformation and heightened interest in generative AI applications.

This stock is displaying relative strength off the April lows and has been making a series of higher highs. The broader technology sector is providing a durable backing for this industry leader. Increasing volume has attracted investor attention as buying pressure accumulates in this highly-ranked stock.

A Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Dell is part of the Zacks Computer – Micro Computers industry group, which currently ranks in the top 18% out of approximately 250 industries. Because this group is ranked in the top half of all Zacks Ranked Industries, we expect it to outperform the market over the next 3 to 6 months.

Take note of the favorable characteristics for this group below. Stocks in this industry are relatively undervalued based on traditional valuation metrics. They are also projected to experience above-average earnings growth, which signifies a powerful combination that should lead to higher prices in the future.



Historical research studies suggest that approximately half of a stock’s price appreciation is due to its industry grouping. In fact, the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

It’s no secret that investing in stocks that are part of leading industry groups can give us a leg up relative to the market. By focusing on leading stocks within the top industries, we can dramatically improve our stock-picking success.

Company Description

Dell DELL operates through two segments. The first is their Client Solutions Group, which is what most people think of when they hear the name Dell. This segment offers desktops, workstations, notebooks, displays, and projectors.

And while Dell remains a prominent PC maker and is expected to benefit from increased adoption of remote working along with recovering demand amid the PC refresh cycle, it’s their other segment – called Infrastructure Solutions Group - that is really at the heart of the artificial intelligence boom. This segment provides modern and traditional storage solutions, AI-optimized servers, and networking products.

In the first quarter of 2025, Dell secured $12.1 billion in AI server orders, surpassing shipments and building a strong backlog. A growing partner base that includes the likes of Nvidia, Microsoft, and Facebook-parent Meta Platforms has been a major growth driver.

In addition to its IT products, Dell also offers cybersecurity solutions to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, and identify emerging threats. The company serves enterprises, public institutions, and small and medium-sized businesses. It was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

Earnings Trends and Future Estimates

Dell has built an enviable track record in terms of surpassing earnings estimates. The AI server and storage provider missed the EPS mark just twice over the past five years.

While one of those misses came in the recent quarter, Dell’s bottom line still leapt 37.6% year-over-year. Quarterly revenues jumped 5.1% versus the year-ago period.

The technology giant has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.26%. Consistently beating earnings estimates is a recipe for success.

Dell continues to witness rising earnings estimates as the company benefits from AI momentum. Analysts covering DELL increased their second-quarter EPS estimates by 14% in the past 60 days. The Q2 Zacks Consensus Estimate now stands at $2.28/share, translating to a healthy 20.6% growth rate versus last year. Revenues are anticipated to climb 16.5% year-over-year.



Let’s Get Technical

This market leader has seen its stock advance more than 70% off the April lows. Only stocks that are in extremely powerful uptrends are able to experience this type of outperformance. This is the kind of stock we want to include in our portfolio – one that is trending well and receiving positive earnings estimate revisions.



Notice how both the 50-day (blue line) and 200-day (red line) moving averages are sloping up. The stock has been making a series of higher highs over the past few months. With both strong fundamental and technical indicators, DELL stock is poised to continue its outperformance.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. As we know, Dell has recently witnessed positive revisions. As long as this trend remains intact (and Dell continues to deliver earnings beats), the stock will likely continue its bullish run.

Bottom Line

Dell’s measures to reward shareholders are encouraging. In the first quarter of 2025, the company returned $2.4 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Dell announced an 18% increase to its annual dividend, and its board approved a $10 billion increase in share repurchase authorization.

Backed by a leading industry group and history of earnings beats, it’s not difficult to see why DELL stock is a compelling investment. Robust fundamentals combined with an appealing technical trend certainly justify adding shares to the mix.

Recent positive earnings estimate revisions should also serve to create a ‘floor’ in terms of any sudden or unexpected downside moves. If you haven’t already done so, be sure to put DELL on your shortlist.

