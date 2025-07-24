Bull of the Day: CyberArk (CYBR)

CyberArk ( CYBR ) is a $19 billion provider of cybersecurity solutions to more than 5,400 global businesses, including over half of the Fortune 500 and over 35% of Global 2000 companies.



CYBR specializes in Privileged Access Management (PAM), which allows businesses to secure, manage, and monitor identities (human, machine, and now agentic) that have elevated or "privileged" access to critical systems and sensitive data.



Since 2022 when I became a CYBR investor, my rationale has centered on two themes: (1) threat actors were becoming more sophisticated and well-funded to perform larger attacks on enterprises and (2) AI and other automation tools would multiply and accelerate their malicious efforts exponentially.



So I'm excited to see CYBR finding more ways to use AI to their advantage in a never-ending war of threats. Here's what their 2025 report Identity Security Landscape had to say about the challenge...



"Organizations now report that 72% of employees regularly use AI tools on the job -- yet 68% of respondents still lack identity security controls for these technologies. Machine identities now outnumber human identities by more than 80 to 1."



Securing AI Agents



In Q1 of 2025, CyberArk introduced its Secure AI Agents Solution to help organizations manage the privileged access of AI agents and secure their interactions across environments. The solution combined CyberArk’s existing platform capabilities with AI-specific discovery, privilege controls, lifecycle management and governance.



With the explosion of "agentic" AI this year -- where software programs with specific goals can act autonomously on your behalf to execute tasks -- the risks have soared in the identity security realms. AI agents can act like humans in their autonomy and like machines in their ability to scale, creating a unique security risk.



They can communicate with other agents, access sensitive systems and even modify their behavior to complete complex tasks, making them a fast-growing security risk as organizations scale their use of AI. Millions of autonomous, unpredictable AI agents represent a new, rapidly expanding identity security attack surface.



CyberArk’s solutions address this challenge by applying identity-first security principles, where it treats each AI agent like any other privileged, autonomous identity. The solution provides organizations with visibility into all AI agents, including known or shadow agents. It also enforces privilege control for secure access management and threat detection and response.



AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools



Again from the CYBR Identity Security Landscape report...



"In the race to adopt AI, organizations are also inadvertently creating a surge of unmanaged and unsecured machine identities that overburdened teams don’t have the visibility to manage. The privileged access of AI agents represents an entirely new threat vector that existing security models aren’t built to handle."



On July 16, CyberArk expanded access to these its capabilities by making Secure Cloud Access MCP Server and Agent Guard available through Amazon Web Service ("AWS") Marketplace. Through these offerings, CyberArk aims to simplify the adoption and enforcement of Zero Standing Privileges across AI workflows, further strengthening CyberArk’s platform reach.



Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agent solutions using their AWS accounts, accelerating agent and agentic workflow development.



The Growth Outlook Brightens



While estimates did not rise in the past week since this announcement, I expect them to and we'll learn more at the company's Q2 earnings report on August 7. On July 14, Barclays raised their price target on CYBR shares to $440.



CYBR is projected to grow revenues this year by 32% to cross $1.3 billion. And profits are hopping too with an expected 26.4% advance to EPS of $3.83.



A key driver of this growth is CyberArk’s ability to carry out cross-selling synergies among its existing customer base. Existing customers are adopting more solutions from CyberArk’s platform, which is helping grow subscription revenues.



As more enterprises adopt AI agents, CyberArk’s early move into this space could create new cross-sell opportunities, making its platform even more critical for customers seeking identity security consolidation.



For instance, A Fortune 100 financial services firm, which is a long-time CyberArk customer on the human identity side, expanded into certificate lifecycle management and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) offerings with a competitive multi-six-figure Annual Contract Value (ACV) deal.

I'm looking forward to the August 7 company report to learn more.



Disclosure: I own shares of CYBR for the Zacks TAZR Trader portfolio.

