Bull of the Day: Credo Technology Group (CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Company Overview

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock Credo Technology Group ( CRDO ) focuses on building high-speed connections for the internet’s ‘backbone,’ specifically specializing in data centers, AI systems, and cloud computing. In today’s high-tech digital world, high-speed connections are paramount. Whether someone is conducting a query through a large language model (LLM) like Alphabet’s ( GOOGL ) Gemini or Microsoft ( MSFT ) and Open AI’s ChatGpt, streaming a video, or using a cloud service like Apple’s ( AAPL ) iCloud, that data must travel efficiently and at lightning speed between different pieces of hardware. Credo’s niche is in delivering the specialized components that enable this super-fast, reliable, and energy-efficient data transfer.

Credo Has Cash-Rich Clients

Credo’s products, specifically their Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and Digital Signal Processors (DSPs) are integral for enabling power-hungry AI data centers operated by their clients. CRDO clients include cash-rich big tech companies like Amazon ( AMZN ), Nvidia ( NVDA ), Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD ), and Tesla ( TSLA ).

Data Center Buildout Drives Credo’s Revenue

Data centers are at the heart of Wall Street’s fastest-growing industries, including cloud computing, AI, and Bitcoin mining. As big tech companies race for AI supremacy, they spend hundreds of billions of dollars in CAPEX on data centers. Wall Street analysts expect the data center market to more than double over the next five years. CRDO sells the “picks and shovels” to the AI gold rush, and as a result, Wall Street analysts expect robust triple-digit earnings growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Meanwhile, CRDO has shown a tendency to beat Zacks Consensus Estimates. Over the past four quarters, the company has delivered positive results that were 27% above expectations on average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CRDO Exhibits Relative Strength

CRDO’s price action matches its fundamental strength and is accelerating. Over the past year, shares have shown relative strength and gained a robust 171%, far outpacing the S&P 500’s 9% gains over the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CRDO shares are currently carving out a picture-perfect cup-with-handle pattern, which will trigger above $81.



Image Source: TradingView

Bottom Line

Credo Technology Group is strategically positioned to capitalize on the explosive growth in data centers, AI, and cloud computing. With its crucial high-speed connectivity solutions, cash-rich clients, and tendency to beat earnings expectations, CRDO presents a compelling investment opportunity.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.