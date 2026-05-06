Bull of the Day: Comfort Systems (FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX is riding the wave of the data center build-out to new record highs. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is expected to grow sales 31% in 2026.

Comfort Systems provides commercial, industrial and institutional heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting services. It has 197 locations in 143 cities across the United States.

Another Earnings Beat for Comfort Systems in Q1 2026

On Apr 23, 2026, Comfort Systems reported its first quarter 2026 results and crushed the Zacks Consensus by 46.2%. Earnings were $10.51 versus the Zacks Consensus of $7.19.

This was the company’s fourteenth consecutive earnings beat. That’s impressive.

Revenue jumped to $2.9 billion from $1.8 billion in the first quarter of 2025. Organic revenue grew 51% year-over-year.

Backlog as of Mar 31, 2026, was $12.45 billion, up from $11.94 billion as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 on Dec 31, 2025. The backlog was just $6.89 billion as of Mar 31, 2025.

“Considering recent bookings, underlying persistent demand, and our strong pipelines, we are optimistic about our prospects for the next several quarters,” said Brian Lane, CEO.

Comfort Systems USA Raises Its Dividend

On Apr 23, 2026, Comfort Systems raised its quarterly dividend to $0.80 per share. That’s a $0.10 increase from the most recent dividend. That’s a yield of 0.15%.

It’s payable on May 26, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2026.

Analysts Are Bullish on Comfort Systems USA in 2026 and 2027

After the big beat in the first quarter, it’s not surprising that the analysts raised full year 2026 earnings estimates. They also raised for 2027 as well.

One estimate is higher for 2026 in the last month which has pushed the Zacks Consensus Estimate up to $43.03 from $35.06. That’s earnings growth of 49% as Comfort Systems made just $28.88 last year.

Two estimates are higher for 2027 in the prior month. That has pushed up 2027’s Zacks Consensus to $51.36 from $41.00 which is further earnings growth of 19.4%.

The earnings consensus is going up as fast as the stock price.



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Shares of Comfort Systems USA are at New All-Time Highs

It’s been quite the ride for shareholders of Comfort Systems over the last 5 years as the AI Revolution has boosted demand for HVAC in the data centers.

Shares hit new highs in May 2026 and are up 2,164% over the last 5 years. That is easily beating the S&P 500 ETF (VOO), which is up 71% during that same period.

This year, the shares have been on fire as well.



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Comfort Systems is a growth stock. It trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 44. A P/E over 30 usually indicates a company is expensive.

But investors are buying the growth which is expected to be both double digits in both earnings and sales this year and next.

For investors looking for big earnings growth and a way to invest in the AI infrastructure build-out, Comfort Systems USA should be on your short list.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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