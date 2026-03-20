Bull of the Day: Comfort Systems (FIX)

Comfort Systems (FIX), a Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is a leading national provider of mechanical and electrical services, specializing in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

The stock has been one of the best performers over the last year and during the recent market sell off has held strong. This relative strength is a strong sign that investors want to stick with Comfort Systems and the company is not impacted by macro events.

A recent earnings beat, along with rising estimates, is further evidence that this stock will stay hot for the rest of the year.

About the Company

The company handles everything from design and engineering to installation, maintenance, repair, and replacement of HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and piping systems, serving facilities like manufacturing plants, office buildings, hospitals, schools, and government properties.

Through a network of 36 regional subsidiaries, FIX combines local expertise with national scale, allowing it to support both new construction projects and ongoing service needs, including retrofits and system upgrades. Its offerings also extend into advanced capabilities like off-site construction and remote monitoring of building systems, positioning the company as a full lifecycle partner for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) infrastructure.

FIX is valued at $50 billion and has a Forward PE of 39. The stock has Zacks Style Scores of “A” in Growth, but “F” in Value and Momentum.

Q4 Earnings Beat

Comfort Systems delivered a blowout Q4. FIX saw EPS of $9.37 crushing expectations of $6.77 on revenue of $2.65B versus $2.28B. This was a 38% EPS beat and the sixteenth beat on EPS, a streak that goes back to 2022.

Management highlighted powerful operating leverage and surging end-market demand as a reason for the big beat. Profitability inflected sharply, with adjusted EBITDA jumping to $464M from $261M a year ago and gross margins hitting a record 25.5%, while disciplined execution drove SG&A lower as a percentage of sales.

Backlog nearly doubled year over year to roughly $12B, fueled by strong data center and modular construction demand, extending visibility well into 2027–2028.

The company also returned capital to shareholders with a 16.7% dividend hike, showing confidence in sustained cash generation after producing over $1B in both net income and free cash flow in 2025.

Looking ahead, management sees continued momentum with same-store revenue growth in the mid- to high-teens for 2026.

Estimates Head Higher

While FIX continues to beat earnings, analysts continue to take estimates higher.

For the current quarter, estimates have gone from $5.88 to $7.00 since EPS. That is a jump of 19%.

Looking at the current year, we see a 20% move higher in estimates, going from $30.61 to $36.60.

The momentum looks to continue, with estimates for next year being raised aggressively over the last 30 days, going from $29.89 to $41.00. A hike of 37%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Quote

The Technical Take

FIX has been nonstop since the start of 2025, moving over 200%. It’s hard for investors to chase a move like that, but the stock has shown relative strength while markets have weakened.

A move over $1500 would signal another bullish run, taking the stock up to a Fibonacci extension near $1700. However, if markets do weaken, the stock could eventually give way to market pressures.

Let us look at those moving averages investors might want to target on any sell off.

21-day: $1415

50-day: $1265

200-day: $890

If the market does face a steep sell off, investors should watch the moving averages for support. The $200-day would be a great spot for long-term players to step in.

In Summary

Comfort Systems continues to check every box growth, execution, and demand visibility, making it one of the most compelling industrial stories in the market today.

The company is benefiting from powerful secular tailwinds in data centers and large-scale infrastructure, while its massive and growing backlog provides rare multi-year earnings visibility.

Even after an enormous run, the combination of consistent earnings beats, sharply rising estimates, and clear operational momentum suggests the story is far from over. While valuation is no longer cheap and near-term pullbacks are always possible, FIX remains a name investors will likely continue to buy on dips.

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Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.