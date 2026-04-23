Bull of the Day: Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Chevron Corporation (CVX), a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is one of the world’s largest integrated energy companies, with operations spanning the full oil and gas value chain from exploration to refining and chemicals.

The company is well positioned to benefit from higher oil prices thanks to its large, low-cost Permian production base, which drives strong cash flow as crude rises. Moreover, Chevron’s diversified global portfolio allows it to return capital through buybacks and dividends across a wide range of oil price environments.

With earnings coming early next month and oil staying elevated, investors might want to eye the recent pullback.

About the Company

Chevron operates primarily through its Upstream and Downstream segments, with Upstream focused on finding and producing crude oil and natural gas, while Downstream handles refining, marketing, and petrochemicals.

In 2025, its Upstream business generated $12.8 billion in profit versus $3 billion from Downstream. Growth is being driven by a strong project pipeline, including Permian Basin assets, the Tengizchevroil project in Kazakhstan, Gulf of America developments, and the pending Hess acquisition, which together helped fuel roughly 12% year over year production growth.

CVX is valued at $370 billion, has a Forward PE of 15 and pays a 3.8% dividend. The stock has Zacks Style Scores of “A” in Momentum, but “D” in Growth.

Q4 Earnings Beat

Chevron last reported back in January, seeing Q4 results at an adjusted EPS of $1.52 beating consensus of $1.44. Revenue came in at $46.9B versus $51.4B expected, but earnings were supported by strong upstream performance and record production, with total net oil-equivalent output of 4.05M boepd. This number was up meaningfully year over year and near record levels.

Cash generation was a key highlight, with operating cash flow rising to $10.8B, up from $5.3B a year earlier, even after capital spending of $5.3B. Downstream earnings were softer at $823M and free cash flow of $4.2B came in below last year.

The balance sheet remained conservative with net debt around 15.6%, and the company reinforced its capital return profile by raising the dividend 4% to $1.78 per share, marking continued progress toward its long streak of annual dividend growth.

Iran and Higher Oil Prices

Chevron rallied after earnings going from near $165 to $170. The stock then pushed higher after the Iran-driven oil shock as crude prices surged on fears of Strait of Hormuz disruptions and broader supply constraints. CVX accelerated to roughly $214 as crude oil spiked above $110 and markets repriced upstream earnings higher.

This spike reflected the classic leverage of integrated oil names to geopolitical supply shocks: higher crude flowed directly into stronger cash flow expectations, lifting CVX in tandem with the oil move rather than lagging it.

Chevron’s earnings power and free cash flow outlook reset higher, driving the sharp repricing in the stock. However, it has since pulled back since the Iran cease fire that came with a crude oil move into the $80s.

Estimates Head Higher After Current Quarter

Earnings estimates for the current quarter have been lowered, but what investors will pay attention to is the outlook. Q1 is essentially a throwaway quarter but the structural setup for H2 2026 and into 2027 is increasingly bullish.

For the current quarter, estimates have gone from $1.69 to $1.09 over the last month. But looking at next quarter estimates have gone from $2.13 to $4.40, more than doubling.

Looking at the current year, we see a 70% move higher in estimates, going from $7.25 to $12.50. And next year estimates continue higher, going from $8.82 to $11.39 during that same monthly time frame.

Chevron Corporation Price and Consensus

Chevron Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chevron Corporation Quote

The Technical Take

After being stuck in the $140-160 trading range for the last four years, the stock has seen a large breakout and is now falling into consolidation.

Let us look at those moving averages

21-day: $195

50-day: $192

200-day: $165

If oil were to fall back below $80, the stock could fall back into the upper end of the range around $165, where it would find support. However, if oil prices stay elevated, the stock could see another round of upside with a move over $195.

In Summary

CVX has broken out of a four-year trading range and is consolidating at levels that reflect a fundamentally reset earnings outlook. The stock remains a core energy holding for anyone looking to play elevated crude with a blue-chip balance sheet behind it.

The recent pullback gives investors a clean entry point ahead of earnings, and with the $180 level acting as near-term support, the risk/reward sets up well.

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Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.