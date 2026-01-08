Bull of the Day: Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. LEU is a U.S. uranium and nuclear fuel services standout that has soared over the last several years as Wall Street buys best-in-class AI energy stocks poised to be long-term winners within an investment megatrend that’s still in its early innings.

Centrus Energy’s surging earnings revisions land LEU a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). LEU is quickly becoming one of the critical cogs in the broader AI energy ecosystem and the U.S. nuclear energy revival.

AI hyperscalers, the U.S. government, and energy companies are aiming to help quadruple nuclear energy capacity over the next 25 years to support the massive power-hungry AI boom and broader electrification push.

Despite the nuclear fuel stock’s 1,350% climb in the past five years, investors can buy Centrus Energy stock down 25% from its October highs and 95% below its 2007 peaks. The U.S. uranium industry standout also found support at key technical ranges to start 2026.



The nuclear fuel and services company offers massive upside as the U.S. races to revive the domestic uranium industry after decades of neglect, while also attempting to wean off Russia and the region that currently dominates the nuclear fuel industry.

Centrus Energy is a diversified supplier of nuclear fuel components and services for commercial nuclear power plants and beyond. It just landed a $900 million deal from the U.S. Department of Energy, expanding its growing relationship with the U.S. government.

LEU is also working with next-generation small modular nuclear reactor upstarts and other key nuclear energy companies.

Centrus Energy’s bull case is straightforward, and both long-term investors and shorter-term traders should consider buying LEU to start 2026 since securing enough reliable, affordable power is one of the biggest hurdles facing the AI arms race. Wall Street is increasingly gravitating toward the AI energy trade because picking the technology winners is no easy task as AI evolves at light speed.

Buy Nuclear Fuel Stock LEU Now and Hold Forever

Uranium is the fuel that powers nuclear reactors. Centrus Energy is helping drive the next generation of centrifuge technologies and beyond to help restore domestic uranium enrichment capabilities.

The Bethesda, Maryland-headquartered company supplies low-enriched uranium (LEU) and related nuclear fuel components to utilities operating nuclear power plants in the U.S. and globally.

It also provides advanced nuclear fuel-related engineering, manufacturing, and technical services, while pioneering the production of high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) to support next-generation reactors.



Centrus is uniquely positioned as a first-mover in rebuilding U.S. uranium enrichment, benefiting from strong government support and insatiable demand for nuclear power expansion from AI hyperscalers.

Centrus Energy in 2023 inaugurated the first new U.S.-technology, U.S.-owned uranium enrichment plant to begin production since 1954.

Centrus Energy boasts that it’s “pioneering production of High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium and is leading the effort to restore America’s uranium enrichment capabilities at scale so that we can meet our clean energy, energy security, and national security needs.”

The company is working with the U.S. DOE on low-enriched uranium and high-assay, low-enriched uranium. The current fleet of nuclear reactors runs on uranium fuel enriched up to 5%. Meanwhile, HALEU is enriched between 5% and 20% and is required for the next-gen small modular nuclear reactors.



LEU, which has provided its utility customers with more than 1,850 reactor years of fuel since 1998, announced on January 6 that it was selected by the DOE for a “$900 million task order to expand its uranium enrichment facility in Piketon, Ohio, to include commercial-scale production of High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU)” and beyond.

Centrus Energy also said it’s already secured “$2.3 billion in LEU purchase commitments from utilities contingent upon securing the necessary financing to build the new capacity.” And it is working with SMR upstarts like Bill Gates-backed TerraPower and beyond.

The AI-Boosted Nuclear Energy and Uranium Bull Case

The AI age is projected to help drive a 25% increase in U.S. electricity demand by the end of the decade and 75% to 100% growth by 2050. Artificial intelligence marks a paradigm shift for energy demand because large AI data centers consume as much electricity as midsize cities.

Global AI data center infrastructure spending is expected to reach ~$7 trillion by 2030, with ~$1.3 trillion of this spending going toward power generation and the broader energy industry.

Nuclear energy is expected to power a large chunk of the AI age for a few simple reasons.

Nuclear power plants provide baseload power, operating at full capacity more than 93% of the time, making them the most reliable energy source, according to the DOE.

Nuclear was about 1.5X to 2X more reliable than natural gas and roughly 2.5X to 3.5X times more dependable than wind and solar. Plus, nuclear energy has already supplied about 50% of America’s carbon-free electricity for decades.



The U.S. government is aiming to help quadruple nuclear energy capacity by 2050 to win the power-hungry AI arms race and slowly wean off fossil fuels. The AI hyperscalers from Microsoft to Meta have secured blockbuster, long-term power agreements with nuclear energy companies over the last few years.

Uranium is the fuel that powers nuclear reactors, and the U.S. uranium industry went nearly dormant for decades. That’s why uranium demand is projected to outstrip supply as the U.S. races to expand nuclear energy almost overnight.

Centrus Energy is one of only a handful of uranium industry stocks that most regular U.S. retail investors can buy since the industry is dominated by Russia and its broader sphere of influence. Russia reportedly supplies around 14% of global uranium concentrates and 39% of enrichment, while Kazakhstan produces 43% of the world’s uranium (for comparison, OPEC member countries produce about 40% of the world’s crude oil).

The U.S. government is attempting to end its dependence on Russia and the region through the Prohibiting Russian Imports Act and other efforts. This is part of a broader reshoring push across the most essential aspects of the U.S. economy.

The U.S. government’s newfound support for nuclear energy and the domestic uranium/nuclear fuel industry creates a massive, multi-decade tailwind for Centrus Energy and other U.S. players such as Energy Fuels UUUU.

AI Energy Stock LEU is Ready to Soar Again in 2026

Wall Street doesn’t care that much about LEU’s top and bottom-line growth just yet, as long as Centrus Energy continues to boost its outlook and gain traction in the increasingly critical domestic uranium market.

That said, the company is projected to grow its revenue by nearly 2% in 2025 and 10% in 2026. This growth outlook comes on top of its 38% sales expansion in 2024 and 9% in 2023.

Plus, LEU’s earnings revisions have surged over the last few months, with its 2026 estimate up 10%. Its Most Accurate EPS estimates also came in solidly above consensus for FY25 and FY26, and 40% higher for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Centrus Energy’s upbeat earnings revisions earn it a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

LEU stock has skyrocketed 1,350% in the past five years to blow away Energy Fuels and Canadian uranium mining powerhouse Cameco CCJ. This is part of a far larger run in the past decade.

Yet, investors can buy Centrus Energy stock down roughly 25% from its mid-October peaks. On a much longer-term timescale, LEU is trading almost 95% below its all-time 2007 highs.

The stock overtook its 50-day moving average to start 2026. LEU also recently found support at its extremely long-term 200-month moving average. This backdrop could mean Centrus Energy is ready to soar again in 2026 as Wall Street clamors to buy the stocks that are set fuel the power-hungry AI age.

