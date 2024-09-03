Bull of the Day: Celestica Inc. (CLS)

Celestica Inc. is an electronics manufacturing services powerhouse benefitting from massive growth and capex spending across data centers, artificial intelligence, and other megatrends.

Celestica stock has soared 385% in the past two years, driven by its surging earnings outlook and AI-fueled growth. CLS shares have climbed 70% YTD to crush the Tech sector and giants such as Meta.

Celestica stock trades 25% below its average Zacks price target at roughly $50 per share, and at a 45% discount to the Zacks Tech sector in terms of forward 12-month earnings.

Celestica Stock 101

Celestica CLS is an electronics manufacturing services firm servicing companies across communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and energy, health tech, capital equipment, and other key areas. Celestica’s portfolio includes design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions.

Celestica operates two reportable units: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). Celestica’s services across these segments includes Design and Engineering, Manufacturing Services, Logistics and Fulfillment, Precision Machining, Product Licensing Services, and beyond.

For example, Celestica’s capital equipment business features semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, robotics and automated systems solutions, and display systems. Meanwhile, some of Celestica’s vital hardware platform solutions are focused on rack integration services.



Celestica grew its revenue by 29% in 2022 and 10% in 2023. The company posted a beat-and-raise second quarter of 2024, expanding its adjusted earnings by 65%.

Celestica grew its Q2 revenue by 23%, fueled by a 51% increase in its Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

The enterprise side of Celestica’s CCS unit increased by 37%, “driven by strong demand for Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) compute products from our hyperscaler customers.”

Celestica’s Near-Term Growth Outlook

Celestica has topped our earnings per share estimates by an average of 12% in the trailing four quarters, including its 11% Q2 beat.

Celestica boosted its EPS guidance last quarter, with its third quarter estimate up 15% since its release, while its FY24 and FY25 consensus estimates surged 10% to help CLS earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The recent upbeat EPS outlook extends Celestica's stellar run of upward revisions over the last year-plus.



Celestica is projected to grow its revenue by 19% this year and another 9% in 2025 to climb from $7.96 billion last year to $10.28 billion in FY25.

Celestica is projected to post 50% adjusted earnings per share growth this year and 9% higher next year, following 35% average adjusted EPS growth in the trailing four years.

Breaking Down Celestica Stock’s Performance, Technical Levels, and Valuation

Celestica shares have climbed 673% in the past five years, crushing the Zacks Tech sector’s 140% and its Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry’s 230%. The run snapped an extended period of underperformance for Celestica, with the stock now up 500% in the past 15 years vs. Tech’s 580%.

Celestica stock has surged 115% in the past 12 months, blowing away many tech standouts and its industry’s 17%. The impressive run includes a 20% drop from its mid-July highs.

Celestica is attempting to find support at its 21-week moving average after sliding from its most overbought RSI levels in the past decade earlier this year to neutral. CLS rebounded in early August before testing its 200-day moving average, with Celestica trading right at its 21-day (see chart above).

Celestica stock trades at a 45% discount to the Zacks Tech sector at 14.6X forward 12-month earnings. Celestica's forward earnings multiple represents a 60% discount to its 10-year highs and not too much of a premium compared to its median, helping Celestica earn an “A” grade for Value in our Style Scores system.

Celestica also trades at 0.6X forward 12-month sales, roughly matching its industry’s 0.5X, while offering staggering value compared to Tech’s 6.3X.

Wrapping Up Celestica’s Bull Case

Celestica is a $50-a-share tech stock trading 20% below its recent highs and 25% below its average Zacks price target despite blowing away the market and the Tech sector over the last few years.

The company’s valuation is enticing and Celestica is poised to post booming earnings growth, supported by the rapid expansion of AI, data centers, and other vital growth areas of the U.S. economy that are floating above the broader economic slowdown.

