Bull of the Day: Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets CBOE is the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivering cutting-edge trading, clearing, and investment solutions worldwide, which include equities, derivatives, and FX.

The stock is a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions, as shown below.



CBOE Shares Crush Mag 7

CBOE shares have been notably strong for some time now, outperforming the beloved Mag 7 group not just in 2026 by a wide margin but also over the last year as well, as shown below.



Share performance has been led by a favorable environment, with CBOE regularly posting robust quarterly results over the period. The company broke several records throughout its latest period, with EPS of $3.06 growing 46% YoY to a new record alongside net revenue of $671.1 million (up 28% YoY) that also reflected a record.

The results also wrapped up its broader FY25, with net sales of $2.4 billion and EPS of $10.67 reflecting records, growing 17% and 24%, respectively. CBOE’s top line has remained very strong over the years, a big driver behind the outsized share performance overall.

The company’s Options segment has been a nice growth driver, posting net revenues of $433.1 million that grew 34% YoY to a new record throughout the above-mentioned period. CBOE has been breaking records across many key metrics over the past year overall, reflective of its continued favorable business environment.

Keep in mind that the stock also pays a decent dividend, currently yielding a solid 1.0% annually. While the yield isn’t overly steep at the present, price gains and its 10.8% five-year annualized dividend growth rate bridge the gap in a big way.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s dividends/share on a quarterly basis, dating back roughly 5 years.



Bottom Line

Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.

The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

Cboe Global Markets CBOE would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

