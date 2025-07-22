Bull of the Day: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Carnival Corporation Company Overview

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock Carnival Corporation ( CCL ) operates a cruise and vacation company. Carnival Corporation and its affiliates operate the largest and most profitable cruise operator in the world, responsible for carrying nearly half of the global cruise guests. CCL operates in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia under brands, like AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises, and Seabourn. The company’s diverse array of services accommodates vacation guests of various ages, backgrounds, and interests.

Carnival Cruises Sees Record Bookings in 2025, Expects Strong 2026

Because Carnival has the strongest brand recognition in the Cruise industry and a market-leading position, it can generate a cost advantage and a higher return on investment than its smaller competitors. In addition, thanks to the combination of improved operational execution across its brands and robust consumer travel demand, the company is recording record-setting bookings in 2025. Zacks Consensus Analyst Estimates suggest that CCL will grow 2025 earnings per share by a strong 39.44%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Meanwhile, bookings for 2026 are tracking in line with the record levels seen this year. Beyond these record bookings, Carnival is charging its highest prices ever, and the company has expanded its booking window further than ever, providing deeper visibility into the future and setting the company up for sustained long-term growth potential.

CCL Blows Away Analyst Expectations

Savvy investors understand that Wall Street is a game of expectations. Though CCL has been producing robust earnings for several quarters, Wall Street analysts have yet to catch on. For instance, CCL has delivered positive EPS surprises in eleven consecutive quarters and has beaten expectations by an average of 169.85% over the past four.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CCL Marketing Campaigns & Fleet Expansion

Carnival’s strategic investment in marketing is yielding significant returns. Over the past five years, website searches to Carnival’s website spiked 60%, helping to attract new and returning guests and maintain market share gains. Meanwhile, Carnival is using its cash hoard to expand its destination footprint worldwide.

The Cruise Industry is Firing on All Cylinders

On Wall Street, ‘birds of a feather, flock together.’ The cruise line industry remains strong, as evidenced by the strong performance by competitors like Viking Holdings ( VIK ) andRoyal Caribbean Group ( RCL ).

CCL: Relative Strength and Technical Breakout

CCL shares exhibit relative strength, up 21% in 2025, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Index. Currently, CCL is breaking out of a five-month base structure – a bullish omen.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

With record bookings extending into 2026, consistent outperformance of analysts’ expectations, and a proactive approach to fleet expansion and destination development, CCL is well-positioned for long-term growth.

