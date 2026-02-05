Bull of the Day: Callaway Golf (CALY)

Callaway Golf Company, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, apparel, and other related accessories in the US and internationally. Callaway has been the #1 equipment club sales company in recent years in the US and is the #2 ball brand behind Titleist.

The stock recently broke out to a 52-week high on increasing volume. Shares continue to display relative strength as buying pressure accumulates in this market leader.

Callaway is part of the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry group, which currently ranks in the top 36% out of approximately 250 Zacks Ranked Industries. Because it is ranked in the top half of all Zacks Ranked Industries, we expect this group to outperform the market over the next 3 to 6 months:



Take note of the favorable characteristics for this group below. Stocks in this industry are relatively undervalued based on traditional valuation metrics. They are also projected to experience above-average earnings growth, which signifies a powerful combination that should lead to higher prices in the future.



Historical research studies suggest that approximately half of a stock’s price appreciation is due to its industry grouping. In fact, the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

It’s no secret that investing in stocks that are part of leading industry groups can give us a leg up relative to the market. By focusing on leading stocks within the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries, we can dramatically improve our stock-picking success.

Company Description

Back in 2006, Callaway recognized Topgolf’s potential early and invested in the company that was transforming driving ranges into competitive gameplay destinations. Callaway eventually controlled as much as 14% of Topgolf before the two entities completed a full merger back in October 2020. The Topgolf brand boasts nearly 100 locations across the US along with 4 international venues.

Just recently, Callaway sold a majority stake of 60% in its Topgolf and Toptracer businesses to private equity funds in a deal valued at $1.1 billion. Callaway received about $800 million in cash proceeds after adjustments and transaction expenses, and as part of the deal, the company repaid $1 billion in outstanding debt and also authorized the repurchase of up to $200 million in common stock.

The deal reduced leverage for Callaway while still allowing potential future value creation through its retained stake in Topgolf. This transformation is enabling Callaway to reaffirm its position as a leading pure-play golf business. Callaway plans to put part of the proceeds back into its equipment and apparel businesses.

Earlier this month, Callaway introduced its new set of Quantum drivers, fairway woods, irons and hybrids, engineered with groundbreaking technologies. Its Odyssey putters and Travis Mathew apparel are also under the Callaway brand. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, department stores, as well as directly to consumers through its retail stores and websites.

Earnings Trends and Future Estimates

Callaway has shown a consistent ability to deliver positive earnings surprises; the leading golf company surpassed the earnings mark in each of the past 11 quarters. Callaway delivered a trailing four-quarter average surprise of nearly 300%, reflecting strong execution.

This track record aligns perfectly with the power of the Zacks Rank system, which prioritizes stocks showing upward earnings revisions.

The California-based company has been the beneficiary of improving earnings estimate revisions as of late. Looking into fiscal 2026, analysts have raised their annual EPS estimates by 250% in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate now stands at 27 cents per share, reflecting nearly 260% growth relative to the prior year.



Let’s Get Technical

Callaway’s stock performance is reflective of the fundamental story, as shares have surged to a series of 52-week highs. The stock went from lows of around $5 last year to over $15 per share here in January 2026. It’s quite rare to have a penny stock begin to reach these levels and signals that higher prices are likely ahead.

Only stocks that are in extremely powerful uptrends are able to make this type of price move and widely outperform the market. This is the kind of stock we want to include in our portfolio – one that is trending well and receiving positive earnings estimate revisions.



Notice how shares remain above upward-sloping 50-day (blue line) and 200-day (red line) moving averages. The stock has advanced more than 70% over the past six months, and momentum appears to be continuing this year. With both strong fundamentals and technicals, CALY stock is poised to continue its outperformance.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. As we know, Callaway has recently witnessed positive revisions. As long as this trend remains intact (and CALY continues to deliver earnings beats), the stock will likely continue its bullish run throughout this year.

Bottom Line

Backed by a leading industry group and robust history of earnings beats, it’s not difficult to see why this company is a compelling investment. Currently, CALY carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), driven by favorable estimate momentum.

Solid institutional buying should continue to provide a tailwind for the stock price. Robust fundamentals combined with a strong technical trend certainly justify adding shares to the mix. If you haven’t already done so, be sure to put Callaway on your shortlist.

