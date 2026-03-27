Bull of the Day: BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT is a top supplier of nuclear technologies, components, and fuel that soared to all-time highs on March 25.

The nuclear energy stock gave up most of those gains during the Wall Street selloff on Thursday. Still, BWXT remains poised for a potential breakout of the range it’s been stuck in since October.

BWXT stock is primed to be a long-term winner in the all-important nuclear power-heavy AI energy trade.

Investors must have at least some exposure to nuclear power since the artificial intelligence giants, from Microsoft to Amazon, and the U.S. government are throwing their collective might and money behind helping quadruple nuclear energy capacity by 2050.

BWX Technologies’ earnings revisions have surged recently, landing the nuclear manufacturing stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). BWXT also critically offers exposure to multiple growth areas across commercial nuclear energy, defense, medicine, and even space exploration.



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The nuclear energy technology standout posted record revenue and GAAP earnings in 2025.

More importantly, BWX Technologies grew its backlog by 50% to close 2025 at $7.3 billion, “driven by large multi-year naval propulsion, special materials, and commercial nuclear power awards.”

Buy BWXT for Long-Term Nuclear Upside and Hold

In short, BWXT plays various vital behind-the-scenes roles in U.S. naval defense, the growing commercial nuclear energy revival, including cutting-edge small modular reactors (SMRs), and more.

BWX Technologies is a nuclear power-focused manufacturing and engineering standout, operating across energy, defense, space exploration, medicine, and beyond. It offers upside across U.S. defense spending and the huge push to rapidly expand U.S. nuclear power capacity and restart the domestic uranium supply chain.

Investors should also be pleased that BWX Technologies' work is both highly technical and regulated—creating much-needed barriers to entry for competitors—and many of its projects are tied to long-term government contracts.

Starting with defense, BWXT is a cornerstone supplier for the U.S. Navy and one of only a few companies trusted with classified, mission-critical nuclear energy work.

BWX Technologies is a major player in naval propulsion. It is also helping to manufacture a cutting-edge micro-nuclear reactor in partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense.



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On top of that, the firm announced in late January that it had opened its Centrifuge Manufacturing Development Facility in Tennessee. This came after the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration awarded BWXT a contract valued at $1.5 billion to help support the growth of a “secure and reliable supply of enriched uranium for defense fuel needs.”

These are just a few of its active and growing relationships with the U.S. government across nuclear energy and uranium.

BWXT is also critically growing its commercial segments, manufacturing more components for traditional nuclear power plants and next-generation SMRs.

BWX Technologies is expanding its already massive manufacturing plant to support ongoing and anticipated customer investments in SMRs and large-scale reactors. It has landed partnerships across next-gen nuclear with the likes of GE Vernova.

The firm has also signed agreements that offers BWXT the potential to manufacture key reactor components for Westinghouse’s AP1000 and AP300 nuclear reactors. Westinghouse is one of the largest nuclear equipment and services businesses in the world, and it secured a large U.S. government contract to assist in the construction of 10 new large-scale nuclear reactors.

Why Investors Must Own Nuclear and AI Energy Stocks

The AI hyperscalers alone are projected to spend between $600 billion and $700 billion building out their artificial intelligence ecosystems this year, up from around $400 billion in 2025.

Yet, given the rapid innovations and possible evolutions beyond large language models (LLMs) and the new agentic AI boom, few people know what the AI-driven technology landscape will look like five years from now. What Wall Street does know is that AI uses a ton of energy.

Large AI data centers consume as much electricity as a mid-sized city. AI growth, alongside reshoring and the energy transition, is expected increase U.S. electricity demand 75% to 100% by 2050.



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The U.S. is already the world’s largest producer of nuclear power, and it has provided 50% of America’s carbon-free electricity for decades.

This backdrop is why the U.S. government aims to quadruple nuclear energy capacity by 2050 by cutting red tape, boosting tax incentives, partnering with innovators in the space, and more. Meta, Microsoft, and all the other AI hyperscalers have made significant long-term nuclear power deals.

The U.S. is not alone in its renewed nuclear energy growth aspirations, with Japan, India, China, and, most recently, the EU attempting to go full steam ahead with nuclear energy growth.

BWXT’s Recent Growth and Outlook

The nuclear tech company grew its revenue by 18% in 2025 to $3.20 billion, after averaging 8.4% sales expansion the previous three years.

BWXT noted that 2025 marked a “monumental” period for the firm that saw it expand “service and product offerings with two acquisitions and captured significant high-value awards across both Government and Commercial segments.”



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The company provided robust guidance when it reported in late February, with its backlog up 50% YoY to $7.3 billion, driven by “large multi-year naval propulsion, special materials, and commercial nuclear power awards.”

BWX Technologies is projected to grow its revenue by another 17% in 2026 and 10% in FY27 to reach $4.13 billion—more than double its 2019 total.

On the earnings front, BWXT grew its adjusted EPS by 20% in 2025 and its GAAP EPS by 17% following 10% and 14%, respective expansion in 2024. It is set to follow that up with 13% adjusted earnings growth in 2026 and 2027.

BWXT’s consensus earnings estimates have jumped 6% for FY26 and 9% for 2027 since its Q4 release, earning it a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Plus, its most accurate estimates came in above consensus, and it’s beaten our estimates by an average of 23% in the trailing four quarters.

Buy the Nuclear Energy Technology Stock Now?

The nuclear energy equipment standout has soared 100% in the past 12 months as part of a market crushing 230% charge in the past three years. Despite trading right near all-time highs, its price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio marks a 50% discount to its five-year highs.

BWXT briefly broke out to all-time highs on Wednesday after BofA Securities raised its price target to $250 from $230 and reiterated its Buy rating.



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The stock gave up all of those gains on Thursday during the broader market-wide selloff.

BWXT remains on the verge of breaking out of the trading range it's been stuck in since the middle of October. If the stock finds support near its 50-day again, it might be time to dive in right now.

Traders, on the other hand, might want to see if it experiences a larger pullback to its 200-day, which would mark a great buying opportunity.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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