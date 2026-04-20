Bull of the Day: BP (BP)

All-time highs will make you feel like a genius. Every stock looks like a winner. But here’s the reality of the situation, when the market eventually gets picky again, it’s not going to reward hype. It’s going to reward earnings strength. That’s why we lean on the Zacks Rank to cut through the noise and find stocks with real momentum under the hood. Today’s Bull of the Day has all of the momentum in an energy market that has changed forever since the start of the US-Iran conflict.

Today’s Bull of the Day is Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) BP (BP). BP sits in the Energy sector, and while it might not have the flashy appeal of AI stocks, this is exactly the kind of name that works when markets rotate. Energy has quietly been one of the most resilient areas, especially with oil prices holding firm amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

What’s driving the bullish case here? You guessed it, earnings estimate revisions. Analysts have been steadily raising their expectations for BP over the last couple of months. That kind of upward revision activity is the backbone of a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It tells you that Wall Street is becoming more confident in the company’s ability to generate profits in the current environment.

Over the last sixty days, no fewer than eight analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current year. Seven have done so for next year as well. It’s pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from $2.66 to $4.59 while next year’s number is up from $3.15 to $3.88.

BP p.l.c. Price and Consensus

BP p.l.c. price-consensus-chart | BP p.l.c. Quote

BP is benefiting from a combination of stable crude prices, disciplined capital spending, and strong cash flow generation. The company has also leaned heavily into shareholder returns, with consistent dividends and buybacks making it attractive for income-focused investors.

But this isn’t just an old-school oil story anymore. BP has been investing aggressively in energy transition initiatives, including renewables and low-carbon technologies. Now, let’s be clear, this is still an oil company at its core. But that diversification gives it a longer runway than some of its peers who are more tied strictly to fossil fuels.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.