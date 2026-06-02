Bull of the Day: Bloom Energy (BE)

I last profiled Bloom Energy (BE) as the Bull of the Day in mid-April when you could still buy shares under $210.



And I've been pounding the table to buy every dip since we first bought around $70 in September.



Why? Because they are THE IMMEDIATE SOLUTION for every datacenter grappling with urgent power needs since they can be deployed in under 90 days.



And the icing on the Bloom dessert in NVIDIA's "5 Layer AI Cake" is that their Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) technology is the way they "burn" hydrogen or natural gas in super-clean combustion with zero emissions.



This makes Bloom extremely competitive against many other near-term solutions like Elon Musk uses for his massive Colossus datacenter structures, namely GE Vernova (GEV) and Caterpillar (CAT) gas-powered turbines.



How Wall Street Missed the Bloom of Spring



All during this time, several Wall Street analysts remained cautious-to-bearish on BE shares with estimates and price targets that projected the company should only be worth $25 billion instead of its current path to $100 billion.



And that is an investment convexity that I love when I understand a company and its potential better than the spreadsheet jockeys.



While April was a great time to listen up and deploy some capital in BE shares, I still believe that right now is a great opportunity to grab more on this pull-back under $280.



To understand why, check out this report from my colleague Andrew Rocco in late April...



Bloom Energy: An Innovative Clean Energy Provider



Bottom line: Buy BE now as it has the "solid" potential to become a $100+ billion enterprise and $300+ stock.

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Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.