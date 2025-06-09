Bull of the Day: Aris Mining (ARMN)

Aris Mining Corp. ( ARMN ) just posted its best quarterly earnings report since 2022. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is riding record gold prices higher.

Aris Mining is a Vancouver, Canada based gold mining company. Founded in Sep 2022, it aims to be a leading Latin America-focused gold mining company. It currently has 2 producing mines, both in Colombia, and 3 projects in Colombia and Guyana.

It has a market cap of $1.2 billion, which makes it a “junior” gold miner.

Aris Mining Saw Record Quarterly Earnings in Q1 2025

On May 7, 2025, Aris Mining reported its first quarter 2025 results and missed on the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $0.02. It reported $0.16 versus the Zacks Consensus of $0.18.

However, the $0.16 was a new quarterly earnings record for the company since it was formed in Sep 2022.

Gold revenue rose 47% year-over-year to $154.1 million from $105.2 million as gold prices rose and production increased. Gold production was up 8% from the prior year.

Aris Mining Has Big Expansion Plans

In a June 2025 corporate update, Aris Mining confirmed that its big expansion plans at its two producing mines were moving forward. The company expects to double its gold production by the end of 2026 to >500 koz/yr.

It has guided 2025 at a range of 230 to 275 koz/yr.

Free Cash Flow Improving

With the price of gold hitting new highs, it’s not surprising that the gold miners are seeing good free cash flows.

At Segovia in Colombia, which is considered to be one of the world’s highest-grade gold mines, Aris Mining had a realized gold price of $2855 an ounce in the first quarter with an AISC of just $1570. That’s a difference of $1285.

Aris Mining doesn’t pay a dividend. It has $240 million in cash on hand as of the end of Q1 2025 but is deploying some of it to pay for the expansion of its two operating mines.

Total debt is $486 million, with a leverage of just 1.2x.

Analysts Raise Their Earnings Estimates on Aris Mining

Gold price is trending higher in Q2 than it did in Q1. That’s going to mean higher revenue and earnings, as long as the company can get the gold out of the ground.

In the last 30 days, one estimate was revised higher for 2025. That pushed the Zacks Consensus Estimate up to $1.11 from $1.00.

That is earnings growth of 226.5% as the company only made $0.34 last year.

2026 is also looking bullish with the analysts expecting another 80.6% earnings growth to $2.01.

Here’s what it looks like on the price and consensus chart.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of Aris Mining Bust Out in 2025

Gold mining has been the best performing industry year-to-date and Aris Mining has joined in.

Shares are up 72.6% year-to-date, easily outperforming the S&P 500 which is up just 1.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

It’s still cheap, on a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis. It trades with a P/E ratio of just 6.1. A P/E ratio under 10 is often considered to be a “dirt-cheap” stock.

With gold prices staying elevated, many investors are looking to the junior gold miners for an investing edge.

Aris Mining is a junior gold miner to keep on your short list.

