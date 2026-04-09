Bull Of The Day: Anterix (ATEX)

Anterix (ATEX) is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) that has a F for Value and an F for Growth. This company is focused on enabling private wireless broadband networks for critical infrastructure. ATEX has a primary focus on the US electric utility sector. Let’s learn more about why this stock is the Bull of the Day.

Description

Anterix, Inc. engages in commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. Its solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

Anterix (ATEX) has reported four straight beats of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Over the course of the last year, the average positive earnings surprise works out to be 36%.

The company recently reported a loss of 35 cents when the Zacks Consensus Estimate was calling for a loss of 57 cents and that 22 cent beat translates to a positive earnings surprise of 38.6%.

Earnings Estimates Revisions

Earnings estimate revisions is what the Zacks Rank is all about.

Estimates for 2026 are moving up for Anterix (ATEX).

The current fiscal year 2026 has increased from $3.06 to $3.30 over the last 90 days.

Fiscal 2027 has increased from a loss of $2.26 to a loss of $2.11 over the last 60 days.

Valuation

The valuation for Anterix (ATEX) has opened up a lot since the last few months saw the stock nearly double. I see a forward PE of only 9.8x and that is very low. The price to book comes in a 3.26x and that still has room to move higher. Price to sales is the one metric that is aggressively high at 130x.

Growth this year is going to be minimal with analysts projecting $6.13M in sales and that would be good for 1.6%. Next year is looking a lot better with sales growth of 10.8% and sales of $6.8M.

The electric utility space is preparing for something it hasn’t ever really seen before, competition. Small scale nuclear reactor from companies like Oklo (OKLO) and Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp (NUCL) plan on delivering significant increases in generation capacity to the grid. The smart utilities are already planning for this and increasing their capabilities to handle and disperse the new loads.

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Anterix Inc. (ATEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.