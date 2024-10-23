Bull of the Day: Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Company Overview

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock Alibaba Group ( BABA ) is a Chinese e-commerce juggernaut that runs popular storefronts such as AliExpress, which caters to global shoppers, and Taobao, which serves its domestic market segment. Like its U.S. counterpart Amazon ( AMZN ), BABA has businesses that stretch beyond e-commerce, such as its Alibaba Cloud service. Launched in 2009, the cloud business is one of the biggest in China and has ballooned to the second-largest revenue source for the company. Alibaba also benefits from strong momentum in its international wholesale, digital payments, and logistics businesses.

China Stimulus and Recovering Economy

The Chinese government completed a full 180 degree turn in 2024 and delivered a massive stimulus package. As if slashing interest rates and loosening restrictions weren’t enough, Chinese government officials promise to do more moving forward. People’s Bank of China Governor Pan said that the reserve requirement ratio could be reduced again this year and that the loan prime rate will likely be lowered on Monday. Meanwhile, China recently reported more robust growth numbers, and retail sales impressed investors. A flood of liquidity and a more robust economy bode well for Chinese stocks like BABA. Also, understand that the Chinese economy is coming from such a trough that even a reversion to the mean would result in a massive move for these stocks.

BABA’s Dirt-Cheap Valuation

Though BABA shares have gained a healthy 34% year-to-date, its valuation remains at bargain basement lows. For instance, BABA’s price-to-sales ratio of 1.88x is close to all-time lows and is well off the all-time high of 18x in 2018.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BABA Stock Repurchase Program

Alibaba is in the middle of a massive share repurchase program. The company bought back shares on almost every trading day in September. On October 17th, BABA bought back more than $17 million worth of shares. Share buybacks can be bullish because they reduce the number of shares outstanding. Apple ( AAPL ) is an excellent precedent of this phenomenon. AAPL shares stagnated for years before Carl Icahn and other institutional investors urged the company to repurchase shares.

Smart Money is Invested in BABA

The 13F disclosure requires institutional investors with more than $100 million in assets under management to divulge their positions. The most recent 13F disclosures revealed that BABA was a top holding for some savvy investors such as Michael Burry and David Tepper.

HK Listing & Stock Connect Program to Boost Investor Access

Millions of investors will gain access to BABA shares through a Hong Kong listing and China’s “Stock Connect” program. Goldman Sachs ( GS ) and Morgan Stanley ( MS ) expect $10-$20 billion inflows into the stock.

First Pullback After Breakout

BABA shares are retreating towards their 50-day moving average for the first time since the massive stimulus-induced breakout. Though there is room for more downside, the first pullback of this nature after a major breakout is typically buyable.



Image Source: TradingView

Bottom Line

China’s dominant e-commerce player is making a comeback driven by strength in its international business. BABA enjoys a dirt-cheap valuation, increased investor access, and institutional sponsorship.





Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.