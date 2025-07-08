The Bull Case For Microsoft's Next 2x Rally

Microsoft’s stock (NASDAQ:MSFT) has already delivered impressive gains, rising over 2x from $235 levels in early 2023 to around $500 now. But what could propel the stock to double from current levels over the next few years? The answer lies in Azure and AI – the primary growth engine for Microsoft. The company’s AI strategy is delivering measurable results, with strong adoption of its AI-powered features across its product suite. This momentum, particularly within its cloud computing segment, positions Microsoft for substantial future growth as businesses increasingly integrate AI solutions into their operations.

Separately, if you are looking for an upside with a smoother ride than an individual stock, consider the High Quality portfolio, which has outperformed the S&P, and clocked >91% returns since inception. Also, see – SOUN Stock To $20?

Microsoft is making a substantial commitment to its AI infrastructure, with capital expenditures projected to soar from approximately $44 billion in 2024 to over $80 billion in 2025. This significant investment is primarily fueled by the escalating demands of artificial intelligence.

Azure remains the prime beneficiary of this AI infrastructure spending, experiencing over 30% growth that’s expected to continue in the near term. However, Microsoft’s AI integration goes far beyond Azure. Hundreds of thousands of customers are already leveraging Microsoft 365 Copilot to revolutionize their daily workflows. This marks a fundamental shift for Microsoft, moving from selling traditional software licenses to offering AI-powered productivity gains, which commands premium pricing and fosters deeper customer reliance. For instance, over 230,000 organizations—including 90% of the Fortune 500—have already adopted Copilot Studio to build AI agents, demonstrating Microsoft’s successful transition from pilot programs to widespread enterprise deployments.

Revenue Acceleration

Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud segment is the company’s leading revenue driver, generating roughly $105 billion in 2024 with an impressive 20% growth. This is Microsoft’s fastest-growing and highest-margin business, benefiting from its unique position as both a cloud infrastructure provider and an enterprise software leader. Integrating AI capabilities into Azure services further enhances its value, while strong enterprise relationships ensure customer retention and opportunities for upselling.

While Azure’s rapid expansion captures significant attention, Microsoft’s Productivity and Business Processes segment provides a crucial foundation. This segment, including Microsoft 365, generated $78 billion in 2024, offering consistent, recurring income. This stable revenue stream allows Microsoft to fund investments in high-growth areas like AI and cloud services. The 82.5 million Office 365 subscriptions, up 10% year-over-year, underscore the stickiness of this business. With over $245 billion in total annual revenue, this stable base enables Microsoft to aggressively invest in AI and cloud infrastructure, all while maintaining strong profitability across its diverse business portfolio.

Path To 2x Growth

For Microsoft’s stock to double, the company must sustain its impressive growth, primarily driven by its strategic leadership in AI and cloud computing. This will likely be fueled by the accelerating adoption of AI across its Azure platform and the significant monetization of its AI-powered software, particularly Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Looking at the numbers, we project Microsoft’s revenues to exceed $405 billion within the next four years, with adjusted earnings growing to over $20 per share. Currently trading around $500, MSFT stock is valued at approximately 14 times trailing revenues. While this is slightly higher than its last four-year average price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of over 12 times, the strong growth in Azure and Copilot could justify a premium. If Azure maintains its impressive 30%+ growth rate, the accelerated revenue could warrant even higher valuation multiples.

Furthermore, AI services typically boast higher margins than traditional cloud infrastructure. As AI contributes a larger portion of Microsoft’s revenue, operating leverage could drive significant profit growth. If Microsoft solidifies an unassailable lead in enterprise AI, mirroring its historical dominance in productivity software, investors might assign a permanent premium valuation to the stock. Even a slight increase in the P/S ratio to 18 times could propel the stock past $1,000 within the next four years.

The combination of scaling revenues across all segments and improving profitability driven by AI efficiencies could significantly boost investor confidence in Microsoft. As the company demonstrates its capacity to monetize substantial AI investments while retaining market leadership, investors may begin to assign premium valuation multiples. These are typically reserved for high-growth technology companies. This multiple expansion, alongside fundamental business growth, provides the mathematical basis for the stock to double. This outcome hinges on both sustained revenue increases and a reevaluation of Microsoft’s long-term earnings potential within the AI economy.

Potential Risks to Growth

While Microsoft’s pathway looks promising, several factors could hinder the stock from doubling. The most significant risk is AI spending normalization. Businesses could get more cautious about starting new Azure projects, suggesting that the current pace of AI investment may not be sustainable indefinitely. Furthermore, competition from Google, Amazon, and emerging players could also pressure Microsoft’s AI pricing power and market share gains. Elevated interest rates could also make growth stocks like Microsoft less appealing compared to fixed-income alternatives. Overall, investors willing to bet on Microsoft should take into account these risks as well. Now, we apply risk assessment framework while constructing the Trefis High Quality (HQ) Portfolio which, with a collection of 30 stocks, has a track record of comfortably outperforming the S&P 500 over the last 4-year period. Why is that? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk versus the benchmark index; less of a roller-coaster ride, as evident in HQ Portfolio performance metrics .

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.