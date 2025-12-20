The Bull Case for Buying Algorand Before Its Next Big Move

Key Points

Algorand is down 66% year to date as of Dec. 18, 2025, after a sharp pullback from earlier enthusiasm.

Circle's USDC support on Algorand gives developers easy access to a popular dollar-pegged asset.

With Algorand near multi-year lows, the risk-reward profile looks more favorable for long-term investors.

10 stocks we like better than Algorand ›

The Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) has been sliding in 2025, showing a year-to-date drop of 66% on Dec. 18. Some of the pullback was profit-taking after an election-inspired jump in November 2024, but a shaky economy and intense competition boosted Algorand's headwinds.

But behind the sell-off, the chain is in the middle of a major rebuild that could make it more decentralized, more developer-friendly, and financially independent in the long run -- the project's reliance on the Algorand Foundation's subsidies and other direct investments should fade away over time.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Buying Algorand today could position you for gains as the cryptocurrency's potential catalysts unfold.

What's getting better right now?

There's a lot going on in the Algorand community, but three items strike me as especially promising:

The blockchain network is growing more decentralized in a pretty organic way. The staking system saw several ambitious updates this year, encouraging more people to set up basic network nodes and play active roles in Algorand's processing of transactions. So the system becomes more reliable and prepared for larger workloads, while network upgrades will be easier in the future as real-world usage grows.

Large players in the crypto world are embracing Algorand's transaction speed and low fees. First and foremost, Circle Internet (NYSE: CRCL) USDC (CRYPTO: USDC) stablecoin to the Algorand blockchain, giving decentralized finance apps and crypto developers another way to access dollar-like assets in the crypto universe.

stablecoin to the Algorand blockchain, giving decentralized finance apps and crypto developers another way to access dollar-like assets in the crypto universe. Algorand looks better prepared for quantum computing challenges than most cryptocurrencies. The blockchain ledger has already integrated quantum-resistant security tools like the FALCON digital signature algorithm. Crypto-cracking quantum computers may still be decades away, but Algorand has at least laid the groundwork to secure operations just in case quantum computing experts meet their research milestones much faster.

Why these catalysts could matter for Algorand owners

The decentralized computing network is improving, supported by a smarter incentive system. Algorand's "real money" backing saw a massive boost from the Algo-based USDC launch. The cryptocurrency is taking action to thwart tomorrow's quantum computing threats.

Granted, none of these upsides are guaranteed value-boosters (at least in the short term). Crypto prices often adjust slowly to technical upgrades and future-proof security updates. Circle's USDC partnership could bring in some earlier rocket fuel, but again, crypto investors don't always get excited about the financial stability that comes from robust stablecoin support.

That being said, Algorand is trading near multi-year lows at the moment, even though the horizon is packed with potentially bullish catalysts. In my view, the risk-reward balance is leaning in Algorand investors' favor right about now. At today's depressed levels, Algorand could be attractive for long-term, volatility-tolerant investors.

Should you buy stock in Algorand right now?

Before you buy stock in Algorand, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Algorand wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $509,039!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,109,506!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 20, 2025.

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.