The Bull Case and Bear Case for CoreWeave Stock Right Now

Key Points

CoreWeave soared more than 300% in the months following its IPO a year ago.

The stock has given back some gains as investors worry about AI spending.

10 stocks we like better than CoreWeave ›

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) has been at the heart of this artificial intelligence (AI) revolution in recent months. The company offers something in great demand -- capacity for workloads -- and has seen revenue soar.

Stock performance also has climbed, for example, surging more than 300% from the company's initial public offering last year to a peak a few months later. But it's also pared that major gain amid certain concerns. Let's consider the bull and bear case for this exciting AI stock.

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The bull case

CoreWeave offers customers a way to run AI workloads so that they may save them time and money, and it also provides them with great flexibility: The company rents out access to Nvidia's top-performing graphics processing units (GPUs). Customers can rent by the hour, so they may use the service for short-term or long-term projects.

This has driven tremendous growth, with triple-digit revenue gains in recent quarters, and in the latest full year, CoreWeave said it reached $5 billion in annual revenue faster than any other cloud service provider.

CoreWeave also maintains a close relationship with Nvidia, and this has led to it being the first to make Nvidia's latest systems, from Blackwell to Blackwell Ultra, generally available to customers.

The bear case

To keep up with the mountain of demand, CoreWeave must invest heavily in infrastructure, and that's resulted in increasing debt levels. This is risky since CoreWeave already is a highly leveraged company. CoreWeave's debt-to-equity ratio shows that it relies heavily on debt to support operations.

Investors have worried that any slowdown in AI demand could leave CoreWeave in a difficult situation. And this ongoing increase in debt makes it difficult for investors to see the company's path to profitability. As CoreWeave takes on more debt, it may move farther from that goal.

These concerns have weighed on CoreWeave's shares periodically over the past year, especially during times when investors have become more cautious.

Should you buy CoreWeave stock?

Is CoreWeave a buy? The answer to this question depends on your investment strategy and your comfort with risk. If you're a cautious investor, I wouldn't recommend picking up shares of this tech stock right now. Instead, you may want to keep it on your watch list and reconsider the case if the company moves closer to profitability.

If you're an aggressive investor, though, you may focus more on the bull case, especially since demand for capacity remains so strong -- and other cloud providers have echoed this message. In fact, demand is so high that several cloud players could continue to see tremendous growth.

All of this means that, if you don't mind some risk, now could be a great time to pick up CoreWeave shares and potentially benefit from the next stages of the AI boom.

Should you buy stock in CoreWeave right now?

Before you buy stock in CoreWeave, consider this:

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Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.