Building the Shopping List Before the Bounce

If you’ve been in this market for more than five minutes, you know the feeling. Red screens. Nasty headlines. A steady drip of reasons not to put money to work. This is the phase of the market where investors freeze. They want confirmation. They want the “all clear” signal. Unfortunately, by the time that signal arrives, the easy money is already gone.



This is not the time to be timid. This is the time to prepare.



I’m not talking about blindly swinging at anything with a ticker symbol. I’m talking about getting a shopping list together. Specifically, a list of high-beta names that can rip higher when the market finally decides it’s had enough of the downside nonsense.



Because when markets bounce, they don’t do it politely.



They sprint.



Why High Beta Matters Before the Turn



High beta stocks are the ones that exaggerate market moves. They fall harder on the way down, scare the living daylights out of you near the lows, and then absolutely explode higher when sentiment shifts. These are not “sleep well at night” utilities. These are the names that make you feel brilliant when you buy them at the right time—and foolish when you chase them too late.



History is crystal clear on this point:

The first phase off a market bottom is led by high beta, growth-oriented, beaten-down stocks. Not defensive names. Not dividend aristocrats. Those come later, once everyone feels safe again.



The trick is simple in theory and difficult in practice:

You don’t wait for the bounce to start building the list. You build the list before it happens.



Sentiment Is Rotten… and That’s a Feature, Not a Bug



Markets don’t bottom when things feel good. They bottom when investors are exhausted, angry, and convinced rallies are traps. That’s where we are emotionally right now. You can feel it in the tone of commentary, the obsession with every tick of CPI data, and the constant fear that “this time is different.”



It rarely is.



When sentiment is washed out and positioning is light, it doesn’t take much good news—or even less bad news—to spark a violent rally. And when that spark comes, high beta stocks are the gasoline.



What Goes on the Shopping List?



This is where discipline comes in. A shopping list is not a wish list. It’s not a collection of stocks you hope will bounce. It’s a curated group of names that meet very specific criteria:



High beta exposure

Think technology, semiconductors, fintech, digital platforms, innovative industrials. These stocks move more than the market—by design.



Strong long-term themes

AI, cloud computing, electrification, digital payments, next-gen infrastructure. You want secular tailwinds, not fads.



Earnings power still intact

Prices may be crushed, but the business models should not be broken. Ideally, analysts are still projecting growth on the other side of the slowdown. Easy way to identify this is by leaning on our Zacks Rank.



Down big from highs

A stock that’s already near all-time highs doesn’t give you the same torque. You want names that have been punished but not permanently impaired.



Timing Comes After Preparation



Here’s where most investors get it backwards. They ask, “When should I buy?” before they ever ask, “What should I buy?"



By the time the market starts ripping higher, your brain is flooded with fear of missing out. That’s when mistakes happen. That’s when you chase extended charts and ignore risk.



If the shopping list is already built, the decision-making becomes mechanical instead of emotional. You’re not scrambling, you’re executing.



Maybe you scale in. Maybe you wait for confirmation. Maybe you use technical levels like the 50-day or 200-day moving average as your trigger. Those details matter, but they matter less than being ready.



Markets Under Pressure





Image Source: TradingView



Two major market averages are already trading beneath their 50-day moving averages. This is an intermediate-term average that provides support during strong bull markets.



When these levels give way, there is a risk of further downside action. Right now, we have already ventured beneath this key level on both the NASDAQ Composite and the S&P 500.



It could be the start of the next leg lower.



Or the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.



The Big Picture



Markets are cyclical. Fear comes and goes. Corrections feel endless while you’re in them, and obvious once they’re over. The investors who outperform over time are not the ones who perfectly call bottoms. They’re the ones who prepare when others panic.



High beta stocks are uncomfortable to own when volatility is high. That discomfort is precisely why the opportunity exists.



You don’t need to buy everything today. You don’t need to predict the exact low. You just need to know what you want to own when the market decides to bounce.



And trust me, it always does.



The only question is whether you’ll be ready when it happens.



¹ The results listed above are not (or may not be) representative of the performance of all selections made by Zacks Investment Research's newsletter editors and may represent the partial close of a position.







