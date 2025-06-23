Building a Resilient Supply Chain for Critical Minerals

From your perspective, what are the biggest drivers of the energy transition?

The biggest drivers of the energy transition, especially for lithium, are the rapid shift toward electrification, energy storage systems (ESS) and clean energy solutions, the urgent need for domestic energy independence amid global geopolitical tensions and the explosion of AI-driven technologies increasing critical minerals demand. To meet these challenges, the U.S. must navigate complex regulations, align policies at all levels, and foster private-public partnerships while ensuring companies roll out sustainable and efficient mining and refining practices. Companies like Stardust Power are crucial in building a resilient, domestic supply chain for critical minerals, helping to secure America's energy future and economic competitiveness.

How do you expect the Trump administration’s policies, including tariffs, to impact the metals and mining sector in the short and long term?

The Trump administration’s tariffs and pro-domestic mining policies are creating both near-term volatility and long-term opportunity for investors in the metals and mining sector. In the short term, higher input costs and market uncertainty may pressure margins and costs for manufacturers, but they also accelerate investment into U.S.-based mining, refining, and processing projects. Over the long term, these policies are positioning domestic producers to benefit from reduced foreign dependency, stronger pricing power, and increased government support through streamlined permitting and incentives. Investors who focus on well-positioned U.S. mining and refining companies stand to gain as the critical minerals supply chain rebuilds and demand continues to surge, particularly in energy, defense, and technology sectors.

What are the biggest challenges we face when it comes to onshoring?

The U.S. faces major challenges in onshoring critical minerals, including slow permitting, fragmented regulations, limited midstream refining capacity, and public resistance tied to environmental concerns. Rebuilding a competitive domestic supply chain is costly and complex, and even with strong policy support, it could take years for new mining and refining projects to come fully online. Balancing the need for speed with environmental standards is critical, and without streamlined policies and investment incentives, achieving true mineral independence will remain a long-term challenge.