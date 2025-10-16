Building for Energy Abundance

How are emerging technologies, such as AI, quantum or accelerated computing, transforming the demand on energy infrastructure? And how can modular solar systems help meet those demands?

Emerging technologies like AI and quantum computing are creating concentrated, high-intensity energy demands that overwhelm our aging electrical grid. Traditional grid upgrades are expensive, slow, and inefficient due to transmission losses over long distances.

To sustain America’s leadership in intelligence and innovation, we must build for energy abundance. That means bringing generation closer to load and co-locating power directly with data centers and compute hubs. This approach reduces grid strain, eliminates transmission losses, and ensures high-quality power where it’s needed most.

Modular, dispatchable energy systems deploy rapidly and scale in step with data center expansion, delivering clean, reliable, long-duration power that anchors the next generation of AI infrastructure. This model doesn’t just meet the energy demands of the AI era it builds a resilient, self-reinforcing energy backbone that drives economic growth, strengthens U.S. competitiveness, and accelerates the transition to sustainable energy abundance. By localizing clean generation, we reduce community disruption, avoiding the land-use conflicts and permitting delays that often slow traditional grid expansion.

In your recent TradeTalks interview, you highlighted how microgrids will be spun up, reducing the strain on the existing energy grid. Can you elaborate on why decentralized distributed energy resources are critical to the future for energy infrastructure?

Microgrids and other distributed energy resources are essential because they transform our centralized, one-way grid into an adaptive, resilient system. By co-locating generation with compute facilities and deploying microgrids, we deliver energy directly where it's consumed. This reduces dependence on long transmission lines, lowers costs, and creates redundancy that protects against outages and bottlenecks.

It also creates a platform for energy innovation, where technologies like long-duration storage, AI-driven optimization, and flexible generation can be deployed faster and more efficiently than through traditional utility models.

Strategic siting of data centers near abundant, affordable renewable energy sources enables power growth that keeps pace with rapidly rising AI-driven demand.

You also emphasized the importance of policy aligning with current and future energy needs. What energy-related policies or regulations are needed to ensure the U.S. stays competitive?

U.S. policy is falling behind the AI era's energy demands. The Trump Administration is actively advancing efforts to strengthen American leadership in AI and energy through executive orders promoting rapid deployment of data centers and energy projects on federal lands. Grid interconnection approvals take three to five years, while outdated siting practices create bottlenecks that slow both energy and compute infrastructure development. To maintain global competitiveness, the U.S. needs policies that:

Incentivize co-location of power and compute facilities in regions with abundant renewable energy and minimal transmission constraints.

Streamline interconnection processes to eliminate multi-year delays and reduce regulatory uncertainty.

Accelerate deployment of dispatchable renewable technologies for reliable, 24/7 clean power.

Mandate coordinated planning between energy, transmission, and compute infrastructure development.

These reforms can reduce energy costs, cut deployment timelines, and secure reliable clean power essential for AI leadership. Without them, the U.S. risks falling behind competitors who are integrating energy and compute infrastructure planning.