Success for a financial advisor is dependent on attracting and retaining clients. The key is to create an incredible client service model to deliver an experience for clients that surpasses their expectations.

The client service model is your holistic plan for how you will engage with clients. It starts with the onboarding process and has to make clients feel comfortable and trust in your expertise. At all steps, advisors should constantly deliver value while fostering engagement. The latter is key to retention and can also lead to referrals down the line.

The first step is to imagine the experience through your clients’ perspective. For this, you must specify your target market and define the ideal client. Think carefully about your clients’ pain points, and what would prevent them from working with you.

Next, you need to consider the client journey. As they move through different stages of their life, their needs and goals will evolve. This will shape the advice and services you offer. Some common steps are onboarding, initial planning, regular reviews, and a consistent communication strategy.

Finally, it’s important to remain consistent in all your appearances and interactions with clients. Ultimately, the purpose of a client service model is to ensure the delivery of a meaningful experience to clients at all steps and through all channels.

Finsum: Building an effective client service model is an invaluable asset when it comes to attracting and retaining clients. Here’s some tips on getting started.

advisors

clients

wealth management

client management

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.