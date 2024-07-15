Builders FirstSource's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Builders FirstSource. Our analysis of options history for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $137,200, and 7 were calls, valued at $479,961.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $145.0 to $195.0 for Builders FirstSource over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Builders FirstSource's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Builders FirstSource's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $145.0 to $195.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Builders FirstSource 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BLDR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $5.4 $5.3 $5.3 $165.00 $243.4K 593 151 BLDR PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $5.8 $5.3 $5.3 $160.00 $106.0K 11 29 BLDR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $5.4 $5.3 $5.38 $165.00 $68.5K 593 609 BLDR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $9.7 $9.6 $9.7 $145.00 $45.5K 673 9 BLDR CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $12.7 $12.2 $12.4 $145.00 $34.7K 673 133

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials. The company offers structural and related building products such as factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The products can be designed for each home individually and are installed by Builders FirstSource. The company's construction-related services include professional installation, turn-key framing, and shell construction. Builders FirstSource's customers range from large production builders to small custom homebuilders.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Builders FirstSource, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Builders FirstSource Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,373,584, the BLDR's price is up by 1.89%, now at $155.61. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Builders FirstSource, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.