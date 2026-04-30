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Builders FirstSource Slides To Q1 Loss; Guides FY26

April 30, 2026 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR), on Thursday reported loss in the first quarter of 2026 compared with income in the previous year due to lower gross profit due to a weak housing starts environment, along with higher net interest expense, partially offset by lower SG&A and an income tax benefit.

For the first quarter, net loss came in at $47.41 million from $96.30 million in the previous year.

Loss per share were $0.43 versus $0.84 last year.

On the adjusted basis, decreased to $30 million from $172.9 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.27 versus $1.51 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA slid 42.1 percent to $213.8 million from $369.2 million in the prior year.

Income from operations declined to $16.52 million from $184.44 million in the prior year.

Net sales decreased to $3.29 billion from $3.66 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects full year 2026 net sales to range between $14.6 billion and $15.6 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA full year 2026 between $1.1 billion and $1.5 billion with margin of 7.5% to 9.6%.

In the pre-market trading, Builders FirstSource is 1.60% lesser at $82.02 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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