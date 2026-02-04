Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Moves 4.7% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) shares ended the last trading session 4.7% higher at $118.56. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of Builders FirstSource surged as investors grew more optimistic about the company’s operational resilience. Performance is supported by accretive acquisitions, geographic expansion, digital enhancements and disciplined execution across supply-chain initiatives, truss manufacturing and fleet management.

This construction supply company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -43.3%. Revenues are expected to be $3.44 billion, down 9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Builders FirstSource, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BLDR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Builders FirstSource is part of the Zacks Building Products - Retail industry. Tecnoglass (TGLS), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.6% higher at $48.7. TGLS has returned -6.9% in the past month.

Tecnoglass' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.86. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -18.1%. Tecnoglass currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

