Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Closes National Lumber Buyout

Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR recently announced the acquisition of National Lumber, which is a major independent building materials supplier in New England. The financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.



National Lumber, which operates 19 facilities, has more than 700 people across Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. This acquisition will drive Builders FirstSource's top line. In 2021, National Lumber sales are anticipated to be nearly $440 million.



Dave Flitman, president and CEO of Builders FirstSource, said, “The company’s diverse building materials and service offerings, which include prefabricated components to millwork and their strong R&R mix, will add even more depth to the value-added solutions Builders FirstSource customers rely on.”

Acquisitions Continue to Drive Growth

Acquisitions are an important part of Builders FirstSource's growth strategy to supplement its organic growth and expand extensively across vast geographic boundaries. On Sep 1, 2021, the company acquired California TrusFrame for $193.4 million. The company is optimistic in this regard, as the acquisition is likely to pave the path for value addition and provide access to new customers. During the third quarter of 2021, acquisitions contributed to net sales growth of 8%.



On Aug 17, 2021, Builders FirstSource completed the buyout of WTS Paradigm, LLC. WTS Paradigm is a software solutions and services provider for the building products industry. On Jul 1, Builders FirstSource acquired Alliance Lumber, thereby expanding the company’s reach in Arizona and other fastest-growing areas of the country.



On May 3, Builders FirstSource acquired a family-owned leading supplier of lumber and other building materials company — John’s Lumber. The acquisition enhanced Builders FirstSource’s product portfolio and expanded its reach within Michigan.



On Jan 1, 2021, it completed an all-stock merger transaction with BMC. The buyout of BMC will help it increase its geographical reach in a highly fragmented industry, enhance value-added offerings and generate a higher level of free cash flow to invest in growth. Before the BMC merger, the company integrated 43 acquisitions since 1998.



In the past six months, shares of the company have gained 91.6%, compared with the industry's rally of 30.1%. Along with strategic acquisitions, the company has been benefiting from cost synergies, digital solutions, robust housing and repair & remodeling activities.

