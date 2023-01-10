Builders FirstSource Appoints Dave Rush CEO With Immediate Effect

(RTTNews) - Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR), a supplier of building products, announced Tuesday that Dave Rush has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Rush, aged 60, has served as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the company since November 18, 2022, when he was also appointed to the Board of Directors.

He was previously the Executive Vice President, Strategic Management Office. Rush has been a part of Builders FirstSource for the last 23 years.

Rush said he plans to execute the company's strategy to fuel long-term profitable growth while managing through a challenging and dynamic macro environment.

