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Builders FirstSource Announces $500 Mln Buyback Authorization

April 30, 2026 — 08:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR), on Thursday, announced that its Board has authorized a share repurchase programme of up to $500 million.

The authorization includes approximately $200 million remaining under its prior programme.

Since August 2021, the company has repurchased 102.6 million shares, representing 49.7% of its total shares outstanding, at an average price of $81.26 per share for a total cost of $8.3 billion.

As of April 30, shares outstanding stood at 107,559,876.

In the pre-market trading, Builders FirstSource is 0.43% lesser at $83 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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