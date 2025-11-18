Build Buffett's Berkshire-Like Portfolio With These ETFs

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett — the famed Oracle of Omaha — has long been admired for his value investing approach. Many want to replicate his strategy and succeed through changing financial and economic cycles.

A closer look at Berkshire Hathaway’s latest quarterly Form 13-F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission offers insight into Buffett’s current investing patterns and portfolio moves.

Is Berkshire Liking AI & Cloud Biggies Like Alphabet?

Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new position in Alphabet GOOGL. The move makes the Google parent Berkshire’s 10th largest equity holding at the end of September, according to a regulatory filing, as mentioned on CNBC. Berkshire disclosed a $4.3 billion stake in Alphabet at the end of the third quarter.

Alphabet’s dominant position in the hot artificial intelligence (AI) space, its solid presence in the Search arena and its Cloud operations probably enticed Berkshire management to start a new position in Alphabet.

Alphabet has a solid exposure to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like Global X Pure-Cap MSCI Communication Services ETF GXPC and Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF FCOM.

Rely on Safe Sector Consumer Staples

This is a safe sector as it is non-cyclical in nature. The consumer staples sector tends to do well even amid economic growth slowdown and high inflation. Since consumers have to buy staples products even if they cut back on their discretionary spending, big manufacturers of food and beverages normally have the power to pass on the increase in costs to customers.

Buffett’s favorite Coca-Cola has substantial weight in ETFs like iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF IYK. Kraft Heinz has a focus on Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF PBJ. Berkshire’s position rose 13.2% in Domino’s Pizza DPZ, resulting in increased food and beverage bets. DPZ has exposure to AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF EATZ.

Should You Tap Insurance Sector Now?

Berkshire’s Chubb Limited CB holdings’ value increased by 15.9% quarter over quarter in Q3. Chubb comes from a top-ranked Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry (top 6%). Chubb has a good Value Score of “B” and has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Several Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks currently have top ranks. One can play Chubb-heavy ETFs like iShares U.S. Insurance ETF IAK and Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF KBWP.

What to Do With Apple & BAC?

Berkshire’s Apple AAPL holdings’ value fell by 14.9%. The case is the same with Bank of America BAC. BAC witnessed 6% sequential decline in holdings in Q3 of 2025.

Berkshire has reduced its Apple stake considerably from 2023 to 2025. The scenario of Apple investing has changed lately, with the rise of more AI-friendly Big Tech companies.

Apple shares have added about 19.5% over the past year. In comparison, the broader Magnificent-Seven ETF Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF MAGS surged about 27% over the past year (as of Nov. 14, 2025).

Should You Drop the Homebuilding Sector?

Berkshire sold off 1.49 million shares of D.R. Horton DHI. DNI stock’s value slumped 100%, per CNBC, in Q3. DHI has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Still-high mortgage rates, less availability of affordable housing, and subdued home sales have been weighing on the sector.

Several other homebuilding stocks currently have a poor Zacks Rank. One should think twice before considering investing in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF ITB.

Market Impact and Berkshire Stock

Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B shares are up about 12.8% year to date. Shares have declined 1% over the past six months, when the S&P 500 rallied on easing tariff tensions. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY has gained 13.1% over the past six months (as of Nov. 14, 2025).

This shows that Berkshire Hathaway is mostly risk-averse in nature, and fared better than the broader market amid the height of trade tensions in the early part of the year.





