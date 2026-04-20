BUILD Bond Innovation (BFIX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the BUILD Bond Innovation ETF (Symbol: BFIX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.34, changing hands as low as $25.33 per share. BUILD Bond Innovation shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BFIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BFIX's low point in its 52 week range is $24.59 per share, with $26.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.33.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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