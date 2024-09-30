News & Insights

BBW

Build-A-Bear Workshop Introduces Expanded Halloween Collection To Kick Off Month Of 'OctoBEAR'

September 30, 2024 — 01:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) said it introduces an expanded Halloween collection to kick off the month of "OctoBEAR."

On Tuesday, October 1, the company is also launching the highly anticipated return of the make-your-own offering of the fan-favorite, Pumpkin Kitty. Kids and kidults alike are sure to be delighted to learn that the company will offer a make-your-own Pumpkin Kitty in all participating Build-A-Bear Workshops in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom tomorrow, Tuesday October 1st.

The "kidulting" trend, where adults purchase products traditionally marketed to children, has been gaining momentum for several years. Recent data from Circana shows that this demographic (18+) is now the largest segment in the toy industry, surpassing even the 3-5-year-old age group in terms of revenue generation.

