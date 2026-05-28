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Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. Reports Rise In Q1 Income

May 28, 2026 — 06:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $18.29 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $15.32 million, or $1.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.96 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.4% to $125.27 million from $128.39 million last year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.29 Mln. vs. $15.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.45 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue: $125.27 Mln vs. $128.39 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 530 M To $ 550 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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